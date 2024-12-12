Florida woman faces charges after telling health insurance company ‘Delay, Deny, Depose’ after denied claims

A 42-year-old Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening a health insurance worker over the phone by using the same words that were found on the bullets used to fatally shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.

“Delay, deny, depose. You people are next." Briana Boston of Lakeland allegedly told a BlueCross BlueShield employee at the end of a call about a recently denied medical insurance claim.

Those same words were found scrawled on three bullet casings at the scene of Thompson’s murder. Police believe they are a reference to “Delay, Deny, Defend” – which is the name of a book attacking insurance companies, and a phrase used to describe how insurance companies delay payments, deny claims and defend their actions.

Briana Boston was arrested after allegedly citing the words to a health insurance employee that were found written on bullet casings at the scene of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Lakeland Police Department)

Because of the recent fatal shooting of Thomspon, the employee perceived the words as a threat and called FBI officials, said officials.

The Lakeland Police Department arrived at Boston’s home to confront her about the interaction. According to an arrest affidavit, seen by The Independent, Boston “acknowledged” she said the words and “apologized.”

The woman claimed she learned of the phrase due to the recent UnitedHealthcare homicide and believed it suited her situation. She clarified that she does not own firearms nor was she a danger to anyone.

“Boston further stated the healthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil,” the affidavit states.

She was arrested and charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. It was not immediately clear if she was granted bail.

The murder of Thompson has highlighted deep-seated complaints about health insurance companies, which are often accused of prioritizing profit to the detriment of clients grappling with medical issues. People have shared stories online of frustrating and sometimes dangerous denied or delayed medical claims.

Brain Thompson, the former UnitedHealthcare CEO who was murdered last week in New York City (AP)

Some critics online have even praised the suspect accused of murdering Thompson, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. He has written a “manifesto” condemning insurance companies as he struggled with the painful consequences of major back surgery.

The increased attention on health insurance companies, and their leaders, has led some to tighten security measures.

Police officials issued a bulletin Tuesday warning of “wanted” posters of health insurance company executives appearing in Manhattan. The bulletin warned that the executives could be at risk as Mangione may be viewed as a “martyr” by some, which could trigger other attacks.