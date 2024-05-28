Florida's book challenges were prelude to national issue ahead of 2024

They say that education is at the heart of a strong democracy, but ahead of 2024’s presidential election— how and what students are taught in public schools has become a major political issue. Few places is that more apparent than in Florida. Here, book challenges have led to the restriction of hundreds of titles from school district libraries and even more headlines over the last two years. You’ve probably seen school board meetings like these that made national headlines. Adults trying to remove books from school libraries and classrooms, often pushing long lists and demanding action. The fight has come mainly from conservative political groups, like Moms for Liberty. Their members often object to themes they find violent, lewd, or pornographic, while other parents and educators push back.