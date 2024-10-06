Florida's risk of life-threatening impacts increasing as Tropical Storm Milton continues to gain strength
Florida's risk of life-threatening impacts increasing as Tropical Storm Milton continues to gain strength
Florida's risk of life-threatening impacts increasing as Tropical Storm Milton continues to gain strength
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
Here’s what forecasters say.
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday and forecasters warned it could intensify into a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida later this week.
Your Monday commute may be affected.
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is now bracing for another potential storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
A strong low-pressure system will swing across the Prairies with strong winds and a little rain Friday and into the weekend—details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
SSEN Transmission says supplies were later restored following a fault on its transmission network.
According to the National Hurricane Center, "Kirk remains a powerful major hurricane."
Another early morning quake felt across Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. on Friday. The magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported just after 2 a.m. local time