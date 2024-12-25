Floridian Santas go surfing for charity at Cocoa Beach
::Hundreds of Santas swap sleighs
for surfboards on Christmas Eve
::Cocoa Beach, Florida
::December 24, 2024
::Organizers say this year's Surfing Santas
event raised over $100,000 for charity
The charity event brought together surf and Christmas enthusiasts on Tuesday (December 24), blending Florida's sunshine with the holiday spirit.
What began as a small family beach day has grown into a cherished tradition for locals and visitors alike. This year’s event attracted nearly 13,000 viewers worldwide via a live Facebook stream and raised over $100,000 for two charities: Grind for Life and the Florida Surf Museum.