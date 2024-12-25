Floridian Santas go surfing for charity at Cocoa Beach

STORY: ::SurfingSantas.org

The charity event brought together surf and Christmas enthusiasts on Tuesday (December 24), blending Florida's sunshine with the holiday spirit.

What began as a small family beach day has grown into a cherished tradition for locals and visitors alike. This year’s event attracted nearly 13,000 viewers worldwide via a live Facebook stream and raised over $100,000 for two charities: Grind for Life and the Florida Surf Museum.