Flotsam Flo founder Kate Doran transforms beach waste into accessories
The remarkable story of Biffa’s first Change Maker – Kate Doran, of small business Flotsam Flo – who upcycles waste items like inflatables and wetsuits into accessories, shows the transformative impact of Biffa's support. Biffa has launched its search for a new ‘Change Maker’ – a sustainable entrepreneur (with a business or simply an idea) reusing or recycling waste materials to create new products – and the prize is lifechanging. The winner will receive £10,000 and tailored support (like a marketing strategy or premises) helping them make an even greater difference.