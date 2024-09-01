Three children found dead with man all under four

Police said the force was working to establish what had happened [PA Media]

Three children who were found dead with a man at a house in Surrey were all aged under four, police have said.

The man was Polish national Piotr Swiderski. Police have confirmed all four found in the house in Staines, on Saturday, were related.

Neighbours said they believed a young Polish family with three boys, including twins, lived at the house, where a tribute outside said: "Rest in peace little ones. We will always think of you."

Police said post-mortem examinations and formal identification would take place in due course.

Flowers have been left in Bremer Road, near a property where the bodies were found [Paul Murphy-Kasp/BBC]

Surrey Police said it was called by the ambulance service to the house in Spelthorne, at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.

The force said it was investigating and had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to previous contact with the family.

It said at this stage, officers believed it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

The mother of the children and next-of-kin were aware, it added, and were being supported by specialist officers.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Hicks said: "This is a truly tragic incident and a thorough investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened.

"We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding whilst we have been conducting our enquiries."

He said Bremer Road, which was was closed "for a significant amount of time" on Saturday, had fully reopened, and there would continue to be a police presence in the area "for the foreseeable”.

Surrey Police has referred itself to the police watchdog [PA Media]

Lisa Townsend, Surrey's Police and Crime Commissioner, said she was being kept regularly updated by senior officers as the investigation progressed.

She added: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and local community."

A spokesman for the IOPC said on Saturday it had been notified by Surrey Police about the "tragic incident".

They added: "We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC."

Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, said: “Everyone at Surrey County Council is devastated to learn of the tragic loss of life in our community, and our thoughts are with those who knew the family.

"I would encourage people not to speculate on the circumstances, and let Surrey Police carry out their investigations."

