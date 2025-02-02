Flowers left at scene as community pays tribute to two children killed in hit-and-run crash

Tributes have been paid to two children who died following a hit-and-run crash in Essex.

Police were called after reports that a boy and a girl were in a collision with a car on Ashlyns in Pitsea around 6.25pm on Saturday and the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The youngsters died despite emergency services' efforts to save them, according to Essex Police.

Around 20 members of the local community, including children, gathered together on Sunday and left tributes, including flowers, at the junction between Ashlyns and Walthams.

One card left by a member of staff at a school read: "I'm so sorry that you have both been taken away, far too young.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that had the joy to know you both, especially your family."

'Taken too soon'

Another read: "You were both taken too soon. You will never be forgotten."

Locals said one of the children was of secondary school age.

A card that appears to have been left by a teacher - alongside a bunch of flowers - paid tribute to "Roman". It described them as "such a good kid" and a "joy to teach in PE".

Essex Police have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene.

Both are still in custody.

Police are appealing for any CCTV, dashcam or other footage related to the incident to contact them.

In a statement on Saturday, Essex Police's temporary assistant chief constable Stuart Hooper said: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of the girl and boy who have died this evening.

"Specialist officers are supporting them at this truly unimaginably difficult time. Our officers will be carrying out inquiries in the area this evening to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision so if you saw anything or have any information please get in contact."