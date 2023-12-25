Flown Alone: Unaccompanied 6-Year-Old Put On Wrong Spirit Airlines Flight

An unaccompanied 6-year-old flying for his first time to see his grandmother in Florida was put on the wrong Spirit Airlines flight Thursday, WINK News reported.

Amid the holiday travel rush, young Casper was supposed to fly from Philadelphia International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Instead, he boarded a flight to Orlando ― four hours away from his intended destination.

Maria Ramos, the grandmother, told WINK News about the panic that set in when her grandson didn’t get off the plane in Fort Myers.

“They told me, ‘No, he’s not on this flight. He missed his flight.’ I said, ‘No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag,’” Ramos said.

“I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me.’”

Spirit Airlines acknowledged the mistake, but said that Casper had been supervised the whole time.

“The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them,” the airline said in a statement.

Ramos drove to Orlando after receiving a call from her grandson, and said that Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse her for the car ride. But the grandmother said she wants to know how the slip-up happened in the first place.

“I want them to call me. Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando,” she said. “How did that happen?”

See the full story at WINK News.