Floyd Mayweather announces rematch with Manny Pacquiao in 'nine-figure payday'

Floyd Mayweather has said he is coming out of retirement for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

The undefeated American boxer posted an Instagram video of the pair meeting informally at what appeared to be a music event.

They exchange words but it is hard to hear exactly what is said.

Mayweather posted: "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way @mayweatherpromotions."

Filipino fighter Pacquiao has so far not commented, and there has been no official confirmation or other details released.

Mayweather, 41, won on points when the pair fought each other in May 2015, but the fight was widely considered to have fallen well short of the hype.

Both boxers earned tens of millions after record-breaking pay-per-view sales.

Mayweather - whose nickname is "money" - showed off a $100m (£76m) cheque he said was payment for the Pacquiao showdown.

The American was last in the ring in August 2017 for another bumper payday against UFC star Conor McGregor .

He "retired" again after winning the fight which was rumoured to have earned him around $300m.

Pacquiao, 39, is now a senator in his home country but remains the current WBA welterweight champion.

His remarkable career has seen him win world titles in eight different weight classes and - like Mayweather - is considered by many one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time.

If the bout is confirmed, it would be problematic for Britain's Amir Khan, who had hoped to fight Pacquiao next.