Floyd Mayweather issues statement after he was confronted by angry crowd in London's Hatton Garden

US boxer Floyd Mayweather was ‘attacked’ in central London (AFP via Getty Images)

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has issued a statement after he was confronted by an angry crowd and forced to flee London’s Hatton Garden jewellery district.

The former undefeated world champion was shopping at a jewellery store before he had to be bundled into a black 4x4 by his security guards.

Footage circling online shows Mayweather looking angry in a bright green jacket as a group tries to get close to the star.

The ex-boxer can be seen turning to face the crowd as several people try and push past his security team before he is quickly shoved into his vehicle.

A source close to Mayweather told The Sun that at no point during the chaos was the fighter touched, adding that the crowd had used racial slurs towards him.

One witness, who filmed the incident, told the newspaper as many as 10 people may have gone after Mayweather, while up to 25 people watched on.

He said: “Mayweather’s security team were outnumbered. Someone said that Mayweather had been shopping when he was asked why he supported Israel. He doubled down and said he was proud to support the Jews.

Warning: The video below contains some language people may find offensive

Floyd Mayweather chased out of Hatton Gardens in London. The public are angry over his comments and support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/xB7Rl4ad3D — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 10, 2024

"Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted.

"He was bundled out of the shop but by then there were multiple people trying to hit him, and pushing his security guards."

The eyewitness added that Mayweather’s security guards were trying to keep the distance between the ex-boxer and the crowd.

Another witness added: “Mayweather was window shopping with his entourage.

"One of the most high-profile boxers in the world walks in with a bright green Louis Vuitton jacket, so he wanted to be seen.”

The witness said a “massive argument” had broken out with people trying to “slap his head” and fight the boxer.

In a statement posted on his Instagram on Wednesday morning, Mayweather told his 29.9million followers that he was “perfectly fine”.

He wrote: “Let me set the record straight… there’s no truth to the rumours going around.

“I wasn’t punched or touched in any way.

“What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.

“I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping and unfortunately people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories.

“I’m perfectly fine, and there’s really nothing more to it.”

On Sunday night, Mayweather announced a charity initiative to support Israeli orphans in a post on Instagram.