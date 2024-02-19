FL's gambling hotline swamped with calls after online sports betting made legal

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling is working to answer what they say is the overwhelming amount of calls now coming into their 24/7 hotline following the legalization of online sports betting in Florida. Hard Rock Bet did a soft launch of its online sportsbook in November and then offered it to everyone in December. Since then, phone records from the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling show a 138% increase in the number of calls and minutes made to their hotline, 1-888-ADMIT IT. "The volume has just exponentially more than doubled overnight," said Jennifer Kruse, executive director of the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling. "We try to do our best to make sure that every call doesn't go unanswered." She says the concern isn't just how many people are calling but who is calling.