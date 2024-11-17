Flu cases in Arizona are up compared to the five-year average
So far over 2,000 flu cases have been reported in Arizona. The Maricopa County Health Department is holding free flu shot events around the Valley throughout the month.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging GOP senators to reject President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) because of his views on abortion. In a statement from his conservative nonprofit Advancing American Freedom on Friday, Pence said Kennedy’s nomination “is an abrupt…
The B.C. Nurses' Union says a student nurse was attacked with a knife at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) on Thursday, during what was her first clinical placement.A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson says officers responded to an assault around 9 a.m. PT on Thursday at the hospital, and a 37-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries."VPD arrested a 48-year-old man, who was a patient at the hospital," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement."Because the suspect required further
Over the past year, the question has been coming in from everywhere – from my patients and family members, from colleagues and passengers I chatted with on airplanes: Is Ozempic right for me? Or any of the blockbuster weight loss and diabetes drugs that recently caught the world’s attention? While filming my new documentary about the drugs, it became clear that many people have at least considered taking GLP-1 medications, drawn to the possibility of steadier blood sugar, better heart health and
Kennedy has pledged to "return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science."
Yvette Coffey, president of the Registered Nurses' Union of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there is a double standard within the health authority's disciplinary decisions. (Mark Quinn/CBC)There has been no disciplinary action for health-care managers who breached the province's Conflict of Interest Act by renting homes to travel nurses and internationally educated nurses under their supervision, CBC News learned Friday. In an emailed statement, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services spokespe
The United States’ first known case of a more severe strain of mpox was confirmed in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday. The risk of clade I mpox to the public remains low, the agency said.
The infected person is linked to a previously reported outbreak tied to a commercial poultry operation in the state, where the virus has been confirmed in 150,000 birds, the state health authority said. A total of 52 people from eight states have tested positive in the U.S. this year as the virus has infected poultry flocks and spread to more than 500 dairy herds, the CDC said. Health officials did not provide more details about the individual infected in Oregon, but said there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission and the risk to the public is low.
(Bloomberg) -- More than 10.3 million people caught measles last year, a 20% increase from a year earlier, according to a joint report by the World Health Organization and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Most Read from BloombergUnder Trump, Prepare for New US Transportation PrioritiesNYC Congestion Pricing Plan With $9 Toll to Start in JanuaryZimbabwe City of 700,000 at Risk of Running Dry by Year-EndIn Cleveland, a Forgotten Streetcar Bridge Gets a Long-Awaited LiftSaudi Neom Gets
Hannah Glass suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating a brownie that contained roasted peanut flour
Time spent sitting, reclining or lying down during the day could increase a person's risk of heart disease and death, a new study warns.
VANCOUVER — A student nurse was attacked with a knife during her first clinical experience at Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday, the president of the B.C. Nurses' Union says.
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
More than 800 million adults have diabetes worldwide — almost twice as many as previous estimates suggested — and more than half of those older than 30 who have the condition are not receiving treatment, according to a new study.Read more: cbc.ca/1.7383245.