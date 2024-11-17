Flu cases in Arizona are up compared to the five-year average

Reuters

The infected person is linked to a previously reported outbreak tied to a commercial poultry operation in the state, where the virus has been confirmed in 150,000 birds, the state health authority said. A total of 52 people from eight states have tested positive in the U.S. this year as the virus has infected poultry flocks and spread to more than 500 dairy herds, the CDC said. Health officials did not provide more details about the individual infected in Oregon, but said there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission and the risk to the public is low.