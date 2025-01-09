As Flu Cases Rise Rapidly In The UK, These Are The Symptoms To Know

fcafotodigital via Getty Images

Flu cases are continuing to rise, with some NHS Trusts declaring critical incidents due to “exceptionally high demands” in emergency departments.

There was an average of 5,407 patients a day in hospital with influenza last week, according to NHS England, including 256 in critical care.

The number of hospitalisations is 3.5 times higher than the same week last year.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said frontline staff were really feeling the strain and that some of their days at work this winter have been “similar to the days at the height of the pandemic”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on 6 Jan that flu is now circulating at “high levels” in the community and figures are expected to rise further as children go back to school and more people return to the workplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

They urged parents especially to encourage good hygiene habits – such as catching coughs and sneezes in tissues and washing hands regularly.

What are the symptoms of flu?

Typically, flu symptoms come on very quickly. The symptoms are similar in adults and children, however some children may also get ear pain and seem less active than usual.

Symptoms of flu typically include:

a fever

aches

feeling tired

dry cough

sore throat

headache

difficulty sleeping

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

stomach ache

feeling nauseous

vomiting.

What to do if you have flu

The NHS advises staying home and avoiding contact with others if you have a fever or don’t feel well enough to do normal day-to-day activities.

The UKHSA said children can stay in school with symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or slight cough if otherwise well and do not have a high temperature – but they should stay home if they’ve got a fever.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of things you can do at home to try and recover such as getting lots of rest, keeping warm, taking painkillers to lower a fever and staying hydrated.

When to go to hospital

While most people can recover from flu at home, there are some instances in which you need to seek medical help.

If any of the following apply to you, it’s advised you call NHS 111 or get an urgent GP appointment:

you’re worried about your baby’s or child’s symptoms

you’re 65 or over

you’re pregnant

you have a long-term medical condition – for example, diabetes or a condition that affects your heart, lungs, kidneys, brain or nerves

you have a weakened immune system – for example, because of chemotherapy or HIV

your symptoms do not improve after seven days.

If you experience sudden chest pain, have difficulty breathing or are coughing up a lot of blood you should get someone to drive you to A&E or call 999 for an ambulance.

How to prevent flu

To steer clear of any unwanted nasties this winter, it’s imperative you regularly wash your hands, and catch sneezes and coughs in tissues (binning said tissues straight away).

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people are also eligible for a free flu vaccine – while it’s late in the season, you can still have one if you call up your GP.

Related...