Flu cases are surging in Beaufort. Take these steps to avoid getting sick

Flu cases are surging in Beaufort, says Dr. Kurt Gambla, chief medical officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The good news: As of Thursday, nobody had been admitted to the hospital because of the flu, and no visiting restrictions are in place.

“However,” Gambla added, “we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

South Carolina and Louisiana have the dubious distinction of being the two states in the country with highest flu activity level, Gambla said.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported last week that through Dec. 16, just more than 19,000 cases of influenza had been confirmed in South Carolina for the current season. More than 1,100 people had been hospitalized during the current flu season and 12 people had died.

“We’re testing and seeing high numbers, but, knock on wood, we have not had a whole bunch of admissions for the flu,” Gambla told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet.

Last week, 80 of the 300 people who sought treatment at Beaufort Memorial after complaining of respiratory symptoms tested positive for either Influenza A or Influenza B, Gambla said. That’s 27 percent.

Influenza A is the most common virus to spring up during the winter months. Influenza B is another strain. The split between the two was about even.

“While the activity levels are real high,” Glambla said, “it doesn’t appear to be a particular virulent strain at this point.”

Of the 300 people seeking treatment for respiratory illness, another 40 people each tested positive for COVID-19 and RSV, a common respiratory virus, with those numbers being “pretty typical,” Gambla said.

“We’re seeing a lot more flu activity than Covid or RSV right now,” Gambla said.

Prevention is the key to avoiding the flu, Gambla said. He recommends residents update their COVID-19 shots and get a flu vaccine. Other tips: Wash your hands, social distance, wear masks, stay home from work if you are sick and stay away from people who are.

General precautions for keeping the immune system healthy, especially around the holidays, Gambla added, include getting eight hours of sleep nightly and staying hydrated. Also, don’t drink too much alcohol and avoid smoking or vaping.