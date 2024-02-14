Flu fire results in significant damage to home

Beachburg – A home on Grants Settlement Road was heavily damaged following a chimney fire shortly before 10 a.m. last Thursday.

Whitewater Region Fire Chief Jonathan McLaren reported firefighters from Station 3 in Foresters Falls were paged to the chimney fire, but the first arriving crews saw smoke coming from the attic space and requested more resources to combat the fire. The fire originated in the chimney and spread to the roof structure before the firefighters arrived, he said.

“Firefighters and apparatus from all five Whitewater stations attended to extinguish the fire (which was accomplished) by 1:30,” Chief McLaren said. “There was considerable time and effort spent on salvage operations concurrent with firefighting.”

Firefighters covered furniture and other valuables with tarps to prevent water damage from firefighting operations and future inclement weather, he explained.

“The house was heavily damaged by the fire,” Chief McLaren said.

One firefighter was injured after slipping and falling on the ice, he said. The firefighter was treated at the scene by Renfrew County Paramedics. There were no injuries to anyone else or pets, he added.

Earlier that day, Station 1 firefighters from the Haley Station fire hall responded to a Mutual Aid call at 5 a.m. to a property on Carriage Landing in Horton Township. Crews supported the Horton Fire Department until 8 a.m. with water shuttle as well as the use of a portable pump, Chief McLaren said.

Connie Tabbert, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader