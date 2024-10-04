Flu jab price doubles in Sark

The price of flu vaccines has risen from £10 to £20 [PA Media]

People in Sark will have to pay twice as much for flu vaccinations, after Guernsey stopped supplying them to the island free of charge.

Sark's government announced on Friday the price would rise to £20 per jab.

Sark Medical Centre said they previously charged £10 per vaccination.

Helen Plummer, chair of the Medical and Emergency Services Committee, said the money would be split "evenly between Sark Medical Centre and the Professor Saint Fund which is subsidising the cost of the vaccines".

Eligible people on the island of Guernsey receive flu vaccines free.

The BBC has contacted Health and Social Care for a comment.

