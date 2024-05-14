Fly-tippers who were caught in the act sentenced

Two fly-tippers have been ordered to pay compensation after they were blocked in by residents when they were caught dumping waste.

Ionut Bancunlea, 33, and Adrian Bivolaru, 34, were sentenced in relation to four incidents of fly-tipping between June 2023 and February this year.

These included two on Fen End Road in Fen End, Solihull, one on Packington Lane in Maxstoke, Warwickshire, and another on Maxstoke Lane in Meriden.

Police said Bancunlea, of Claremont Road, Smethwick, and Bivolaru, of Parkhill Road, Smethwick, were each charged with depositing waste without a permit.

Bancunlea pleaded guilty to four counts and was ordered to pay compensation and costs totalling £1,700.84 as well as carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Bivolaru admitted two counts and was ordered to pay £399 and undertake 80 hours of unpaid work.

Both were sentenced during a hearing at Leamington Spa Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Their conviction came after landowners caught the pair dumping waste from their vans on Maxstoke Lane, Meriden, at about 15:30 GMT on 7 February.

The landowners blocked the offenders in and called the police, who told the fly-tipping duo to load the waste back into the vans.

The vehicles were seized and images posted on social media led to the other incidents being reported, Warwickshire Police said.

Sgt Simms of the rural crime team said: “Dropping waste at the side of the road ruins our beautiful countryside and wastes precious resources from our local councils that could be better invested elsewhere to clean it up.

“It also stops businesses like farms from being able to operate while the owners deal with the mess, often leaving them out of pocket as well.”

Solihull Council said protecting and enhancing the area’s environment was a priority and pledged to continue prosecuting fly-tippers “to the fullest extent”.

