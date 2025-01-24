Fly-tipping fines more than double in new measures

The maximum fine has more than doubled for both fly-tipping and littering [Forest of Dean District Council]

A council has more than doubled its fines for people caught fly-tipping.

Forest of Dean District Council announced the changes to its fixed penalty notices after the government increased the upper limits councils could fine people for certain offences.

The change will see the maximum charge for illegally dumping waste increase from £400 to £1000, although a discount is applied if the fine is paid within 14 days.

"We have decided to increase the fines for those who break littering and fly-tipping laws to keep our communities and the environment here in the Forest of Dean safe, clean and tidy," said councillor Jackie Dale, cabinet member for thriving communities.

Fly-tipping, or illegally dumped waste, is very expensive for councils to clean up and can cause significant environmental damage as it is often left in public spaces or secluded rural locations.

Forest of Dean District Council currently has 58 active fly-tipping reports.

Under the new measures, graffiti and littering will also see maximum fines increase from £150 to £500.

"Our street warden and counter fraud enforcement teams work incredibly hard year-round to identify those responsible for littering and fly-tipping and use the evidence they find to help prosecute and issue fines to deter others from doing this in the future" said Dale.

"If any resident finds a suspected fly-tip, please get in touch with our street warden team so that it can be investigated quickly and correctly."

