Flyer asking Vanier residents to report problem properties sparks debate

Chris Greenshields is president of the Vanier Community Association, which has produced a flyer listing a number of markers that may suggest problematic properties in the Ottawa neighbourhood. (Jocelyn Shepel/CBC - image credit)

The Vanier Community Association (VCA) is urging residents to report "problem locations" in a flyer that some believe oversteps into asking neighbours to snitch on each other.

But others who live near some of the neighbourhood's most derelict, overgrown, noisy or garbage-strewn addresses appreciate the effort from the community association, even as they doubt it will do much good.

The flyer follows a city pilot program to better track problematic properties that are frequent targets of bylaw complaints and emergency service calls.

VCA president Chris Greenshields said the association has a list of about 20 properties that have been a longstanding concern for residents.

He said there's a strong interest in the community in addressing them.

The flyer, which Greenshields said the VCA is handing out at community events, provides a list of "markers" that may signal problem locations.

The Vanier Community Association has been handing out this flyer at neighbourhood events.

The Vanier Community Association has been handing out this flyer at neighbourhood events. (Vanier Community Association)

Those include a dilapidated appearance, unkempt lawns, excessive cigarette butts or dog poop, loud music, thefts, loitering, suspected drug dealing, prostitution-related activities and "frequent visitors at odd hours."

It encourages residents to contact police, bylaw officers or the VCA with concerns.

"Be vigilant and report, report, report!" the flyer says.

The Vanier Community Association has identified this property as problematic due to frequent complaints of noise, garbage and suspicious activity.

The Vanier Community Association has identified this property as problematic due to frequent complaints of noise, garbage and suspicious activity. (Jocelyn Shepel/CBC)

'Horrendous scene' at boarded-up property

Social media commentary mocked some of the markers as overreaching or vague — for instance, large dogs, strong or suspicious odours, and a "general sense of unease or safety concerns."

One social media user said the flyer was "pitting neighbour against neighbour, fanning fear and distrust and encouraging residents to call police on each other."

Greenshields noted that the specific addresses aren't being publicized. He said some people who live near problem properties truly feel unsafe, as the properties can become fire risks, drug dens or hotbeds of crime.

One such property on Cyr Avenue became a "horrendous scene," with overflowing garbage, strong odours and a rat infestation, Greenshields said. A dog there was also implicated in an attack, he said.

Tom Lavergne knows that property well and calls it "the crack house."

He lives just a few doors away, and has seen a "tent city" take shape in the backyard and garbage spill out right onto the sidewalk.

Tom Lavergne lives near the property on Cyr Avenue that has become a frequent target of complaints over noise, garbage and drug use.

Tom Lavergne lives near the property on Cyr Avenue that has become a frequent target of complaints over noise, garbage and drug use. (Jocelyn Shepel/CBC)

Lavergne said the markers on the VCA flyer are useful indicators, though he is skeptical that reporting to bylaw or police will do much good.

He's repeatedly called to complain about the property on Cyr Avenue, but he believes they haven't taken sufficiently robust action to solve the problem.

"I've given up," he said. "I'm done."

'It's not really anybody's business,' says neighbour

Another neighbour, Rob Brown, has seen people overdose at that property. Even though it's boarded up, people are still living in the backyard, Brown said.

He said the "crazy behaviour" continues until four or five in the morning, barely an hour before he has to wake up for work.

Respect each other, talk to them, be neighbourly. Don't be a snitch. - Monica Slauenwhite

But he also doubts that calling bylaw will fix anything. He said they're on site every week, but the garbage always comes back.

Around the corner, Monica Slauenwhite sees merit in the social media criticism.

"It's not really anybody's business how many visitors you have coming into somebody's home," she said.

She said calling bylaw shouldn't be a first response to a problem property, but a last resort.

"Respect each other, talk to them, be neighbourly, don't be a snitch," Slauenwhite said. "Go knock on the door and simply ask, and you're usually going to get a good response."