Flying Box Cars defeat Stormers 9-8 in extras
George Springer was right to argue this one. During an at-bat as his Toronto Blue Jays were on their way to a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the outfielder got hit on his back foot by a Kenny Rosenberg pitch. But umpires said that it didn't hit Springer. Fine
Marner took questions from the media following the unveiling of Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.
Scottie Scheffler showed up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week with his Olympic gold medal but he wasn’t exactly showing it off. “It's a bit heavy around the neck,” he told members of the me
Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder have both been integral parts of ESPN's football coverage over the last few years. For Griffin, he was hired at ESPN in 2021. He was part of the company's college football coverage on Saturdays and has served as an analyst for…
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn said the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic performance has been “devastating,” adding Thursday that she took the competition seriously and gave her best effort.
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found a new home.
Ennis played 51 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season and 39 games for Edmonton in 2020-21
Break dancing, professionally known as breaking, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Ever wonder what a baseball looks like from the perspective of getting hit by Shohei Ohtani's bat, which makes a booming noise every time he hits dingers? Now we know, thanks to the joys of the umpire camera, which has shown us how hard it
Here's the specifics of the altercation between Tony DeAngelo and Alexandar Georgiev through the eyes of DeAngelo.
The Canadian athlete explained why the events are "not the same thing" and how proud she is to become a Paralympian.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews tried his best to suppress a smile as he climbed on stage at a press conference Wednesday.
The three-time gold medalist opened up to PEOPLE about how she celebrated her final night at the Paris Summer Games
Whatever the Minnesota Vikings are doing right now, they need to stop and put themselves in a big old bag of brown rice. It's probably their only path to try and salvage whatever is left of their 2024 season because I don't think there's an NFL Genius Bar that will…
American gymnast Jordan Chiles and the US Olympic team may very well feel like protagonists in a Franz Kafka novel, as they find themselves trapped in an increasingly surreal scenario while attempting to reclaim her bronze medal.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
Analyst Fred Zinkie examines the biggest discrepancies between his 2024 fantasy football rankings and those of the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy team.
Online rumors have alleged that Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn 'elected herself' to represent Australia in breaking at the Paris Olympic Games — but that's far from the case
A tale for you, before we get into this: Oakland A's pitcher Austin Adams had joined the New York Mets last offseason, but got sent to the minors and was eventually dealt to the Bay Area. This is pertinent because Adams pitched against the Mets on Tuesday in a win, and…
Through the first week of the preseason, NFL teams are still having serious trouble getting their arms around the new kickoff rules.