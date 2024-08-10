Flying Fools divers make a splash at Iowa State Fair
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
It was another disaster for Team USA men's track and field during the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after the Sha'Carri Richardson and the
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
Tara Davis-Woodhall embracing her husband after winning gold in the women's long jump is among the memorable scenes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Oh, Anthony Ammirati. At least you're taking this one well with some humor. You'll recall that the French pole vaulter is the same guy who went very, very viral for his ... crotch hitting the bar while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a moment that the…
Alysha Newman made headlines on Thursday for doing the iconic "I'm injured, ow! No, SYKE! I'm twerking" celebration that we've seen before, in the midst of her winning a bronze medal in pole vault for her native Canada a the 2024 Paris Olympics. But there was a sto
The remarks in Tebogo's post-race news conference made the rounds on social media.
These former Boston Bruins forwards were in attendance at David Pastrnak's wedding and took a photo together.
Team Canada stars Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson partnered with brand Left on Friday to perfect their Olympic gear
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Chinese track cyclist Yuan Liying had to be helped off the track by two coaches after causing a heavy wreck when she barely missed out on advancing through the quarterfinals of the women's keirin on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.
This is a question without a full answer, isn't it? The men's 4x100 relay team once again struggled at an Olympics, finishing next to last in the finals in Paris due to a bad pass of the baton between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek, mostly dooming the rest of the legs…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Three years ago, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Olympics ended in a dramatic standoff at a Tokyo airport when officials from the Belarus team tried to send her home against her will.
PARIS (AP) — Japan's b-girl Ami won gold at the Olympics ' first breaking event by spinning, flipping and toprocking past a field of 16 dancers Friday in a high-energy competition that may not return for future Games.
The basketball legend got upstaged by perhaps an even bigger hero at the Games.
Here's how fans are reacting to a stunning Canadian upset to win gold in the men's 4x100m relay final on Friday. Spoiler: The nation is pretty fired up.
Noah Lyles didn't look like himself on the track Thursday at the finals of the men's 200 meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He finished in third place in his signature event, then needed a wheelchair to help him leave the track. Moments after the race had…
Boudreau added that the addition of Craig Berube will help make the Maple Leafs a tougher team to play against.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't been in a rush to extend his three best players, and that lackadaisical approach was always going to come back to bite him. However, we didn't know he'd find a way to possibly ruin the negotiations with one of those players in a…
The star quarterback forgot his pants pads — and the team documented the whole ordeal
Women's golf continued Friday at Le Golf National and the Paris Olympics with Round 3 competition. Here's what the updated leaderboard looks like: