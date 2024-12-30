In Focus: A deeper look into Baltimore crime numbers

CBC

Two people in southern Ontario are out more than $10,000 after falling victim to a grandparent scam that saw someone go to their homes pretending to be a bondsperson to pick up cash, police say.Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say earlier this month, two people were contacted on the phone by someone who claimed to be a lawyer. The person told them a family member was in jail after a collision and needed bail money.The lawyer told the victims a bondsperson would come to the house to get