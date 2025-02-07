In Focus: Key Bridge construction progress so far
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
April and Oliver Gougeon experienced “breathing difficulties” after being transported to a local hospital, where they both died, according to the new lawsuit
A large protest against President Donald Trump was held on the grounds of the state capitol building in Lansing, where the protestors hoped to make their voices heard on a number of issues.
Dr. Chris T. Pernell called out the Trump White House's "fundamental lack of understanding" on public health.
The best sleep aid isn't necessarily a prescription from your doctor — find our best picks for magnesium, melatonin, valerian root and even OTC zzzquil.
More than 140,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles are being recalled by Toyota, according to a press release from the company Thursday.
The 28-year-old hopes that the commercial's "cheekiness" inspires important conversation.
All things in moderation, I guess...
One twin followed a high-fat diet while the other ate high-carb. The experiment has changed what they plan to eat before different activities.
Border Patrol agents who were acting on a tip used a small unmanned aerial system to find the two subjects, who are both from Romania.
Federal affidavit: Orange County teacher arrested for enticing children to perform sex acts online
Thousands of homes without power in Hamilton County as freezing rain falls
Columbia-Tusculum neighbors on edge after homes were targeted in middle of night
The Red Wings just put together their second seven-game winning streak under new head coach Todd McLellan. "Obviously, I'm not sure any of us thought we'd be in this position," Patrick Kane said. "You gotta give Todd a lot of credit too. He's done a great job of coming in and settling things down, making sure we're being aggressive." Brad Galli has more.
Shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
People who need emergency care or hospitalization for cannabis use disorder are at an elevated risk of premature death within five years, a new Canadian study suggests.
Former Oklahoma teen found not guilty after admitting to stabbing mom
The trial comes as a new study highlighted differences in how genes are activated in brain tumour cells compared to healthy ones.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for 16-year-old Sophia Franklin; she's believed to be with the 40-year-old father of her unborn baby
Shares of Chinese digital healthcare company ClouDr Group rose for a second day after it announced that it has embedded DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its platform to deliver efficiency gains in hospital and pharmacy operations. The integration of the DeepSeek R1 model into the medical AI platform ClouDr Brain would bolster the platform's data-mining capabilities to boost clients' efficiency in handling patients with chronic conditions, Kuang Ming, chairman and CEO, said