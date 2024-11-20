In Focus: Looking into Maryland's transportation budget
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s budgetary watchdog says Justin Trudeau’s government has likely blown past a self-imposed fiscal guardrail, and is warning about the consequences of delaying the release of final spending and revenue numbers.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItIn Cleveland, a Forgott
The BoC's closely-watched measures of core inflation also accelerated slightly in October.
The Government of Saskatchewan has fired an employee it says fraudulently claimed more than $47,000 in unemployment benefits while on the province's payroll.According to the quarterly report of public losses released Tuesday by the province, the employee claimed income support from the Ministry of Social Services from January 2019 to June 2024, despite getting a government job in November 2021 and keeping it until August 2024.The government now is trying to recover $47,985.44 in fraudulent payme
The debate among Republicans over whether to punt government funding into the new year is heating up, as lawmakers race toward their next shutdown deadline. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) this week said lawmakers are running out of time until the Dec. 20 deadline and that passing an extension into early 2025 “would be ultimately a…
OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate climbed back up to two per cent in October, shifting expectations slightly in favour of a smaller, quarter-percentage point interest rate cut next month.
The United States could impose nearly 40% tariffs on imports from China early next year, a Reuters poll of economists showed, potentially slicing growth in the world's second-biggest economy by up to 1 percentage point. The poll, the first on China's economy by Reuters since Donald Trump's sweeping election victory on Nov. 5, also predicts that the President-elect will resist starting off with blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese goods.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the city will revisit an unpopular budget proposal to raise the price of a monthly senior transit pass by more than 120 per cent, from $49 to $108.The steep increase was floated last week as part of the city's 2025 draft budget, which proposes raising most OC Transpo fares by about about five per cent to help plug a $120-million funding gap while avoiding service reductions and keeping the transit levy under control for taxpayers.The exception is senior monthly p
(Bloomberg) -- This week, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was supposed to cement his status as the preeminent leader of the developing world.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItInstead, the chaotic Group of 20 summit he ho
This change of funding, announced during Monday night’s board meeting, will affect the 2025-26 school year.
Groceries that are most likely to be affected are those that are hard to produce in the U.S., like coffee, bananas, or cocoa.
President-elect Donald Trump’s surprising and historic return to the White House in January 2025 will bring with him many questions as to how the mercurial former president’s second administration will reshape the American economy for the next four years. To make such predictions, one can look to his first presidency, as well as promises and assertions he’s made on the campaign trail, from tariffs to deportations to massive deregulation.
In the face of a population boom and inflationary pressures, Calgary's budget, which was originally drawn up in 2022, isn't keeping up. Administrators have put forward a proposal to raise taxes 3.6 per cent to fill a funding gap, but some councillors are looking to find more savings for taxpayers.
Ensuring the US doesn’t default on its obligations. Extending trillions of dollars in tax cuts before they expire. Quarterbacking President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for the economy.
Asset manager PineBridge Investments said in a report that it is seeing the start of a rare non-recessionary interest rate-cutting cycle that should support performance of fixed income assets like leveraged finance. President Donald Trump's election victory and Republicans' takeover of the House of Representatives and the Senate will add to pro-growth policies and further support risk assets from a fundamental perspective, while introducing potential headwinds outside the U.S. and more restrictive trade policies, the report issued on Tuesday said. Stimulative fiscal policies will add to near-term inflationary pressures, resulting in a less accommodative Federal Reserve and yield curves remaining at recently elevated levels.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will trim interest rates next month but make shallower cuts in 2025 than expected just a month ago due to the risk of higher inflation from President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Relentless economic strength, stubborn inflation and stock markets flirting with record highs have become barriers against hasty rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week "the economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates."
Alberta's annual inflation rate was the highest in the country in October, according to new data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday. The national inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to two per cent since the same time last year, while Alberta's came in at three per cent.Its two major cities, Calgary and Edmonton, also had the highest rates in comparison to other urban centres in the country, at 3.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. The numbers show that
A joint report on the cost of living in Calgary has calculated a living wage in the city is $24.45 an hour — but even that may not enough for some workers.Alan Pollard, 42, works as a head chef at a restaurant in Priddis, just southwest of Calgary, and as an Uber Eats delivery driver. Pollard says as a cook he is just a couple quarters short of the calculated hourly wage, earning about $24 an hour after tips, but says that income is not enough to live in Calgary."I have no idea how they got it t
Five of the councillors debating the City of Calgary's proposed budget for next year are calling for 20 amendments, which they suggest could roll back the 3.6 per cent property tax hike.According to a news release sent Tuesday morning, councillors Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Jennifer Wyness, Andre Chabot and Terry Wong are planning to present various amendments this week, as budget deliberations enter their second day at city hall.Though the full list of amendments hasn't yet been revealed, Sharp s
Musk's government efficiency push threatens millions of jobs, with proposed spending cuts and completely shutting down some agencies.
Data is expected to show a significant rebound in inflation in October after it dropped to a three-year-low in the previous month.