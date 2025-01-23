In Focus: Proposed immigration legislation in the Maryland General Assembly
In Focus: Proposed immigration legislation in the Maryland General Assembly
In Focus: Proposed immigration legislation in the Maryland General Assembly
One of U.S. President Donald Trump's freshly signed executive orders puts the Liberal government's digital services tax into the sights of America's Commerce, Treasury and Trade departments, threatening to further irritate the trade relationship between the two countries.The America First Trade Policy, signed into force by Trump Monday evening, seeks to ensure America's trading relationships bring maximum benefit to "American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs and businesse
Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to his one-time ally Vladimir Putin, threatening him with retribution if he doesn’t make a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In an apparent effort to make good on his already-broken vow to end the war within 24 hours of becoming president, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to try and bend the strong-man leader’s arm. “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War
“Simply put, this is not a popular policy," said Harry Enten.
The fuming free speech-advocating president demanded an apology.
It centered on Bush's behavior.
Former President Joe Biden greeted President Donald Trump at the White House in advance of Monday’s inauguration with a conciliatory gesture, telling him and first lady Melania Trump: “Welcome home.” Trump ended his first day back in that home by posting a sneering message boasting of how his team was hunting down hundreds of Biden appointees to throw out of office. “Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” Trump wrote, in a Truth Social post shortly after midnight. “My Presidential Pe
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
The president was apparently irritated by a request to show kindness to LGBTQ children and undocumented immigrants who are "scared" of his plans.
Trump's executive order is not retroactive and would apply only to those born more than 30 days after it was issued.
Daniel Dale picked apart the president's unscripted speech on Inauguration Day.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Wednesday sidelined about 160 National Security Council aides, sending them home while the administration reviews staffing and tries to align it with Trump’s agenda.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals.
Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo
Federal judges who oversaw Jan. 6 cases pushed back against President Trump’s sweeping pardons Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell wrote in in court filings for Proud Boys Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo that she would not dismiss their cases with prejudice — leaving the door open for charges to be filed against the men in…
President Donald Trump is spending his first full day back in the White House meeting with congressional leaders, making an infrastructure announcement and demonstrating one of his favored expressions of power: firing people.
The late night host joked that this must be a sign the two are "very, very much in love."
"I’m excited to see what his cabinet can achieve."
OTTAWA — Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney has secured the endorsements of four more current and former cabinet ministers.
Ronny Chieng turned one of the president's executive orders into a withering punchline.