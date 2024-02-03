Fofana marks home debut with two goals for Burnley in 2-2 draw with Fulham

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Substitute David Datro Fofana marked his home debut with two goals as his stoppage-time equalizer earned Burnley a Premier League point in a 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham, without an away victory since the opening day of the season, appeared to be cruising after goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz saw the Cottagers lead 2-0 inside 21 minutes.

But on-loan Chelsea striker Fofana, on as a substitute just after the hour, got Fulham back into the game with a 71st-minute header before bundling in the leveler in the first minute of stoppage time — equaling in 20 minutes his number of league goals for Union Berlin in 17 games during a previous loan this season.

Vincent Kompany’s team remains seven points adrift of safety, but this ended a run of 19 Premier League games in which Burnley had lost after conceding first, and the mood inside Turf Moor improved dramatically after Fofana’s late intervention.

Kompany gave a debut to Lorenz Assignon, who arrived on loan from Rennes on deadline day, but the right back needlessly conceded a 17th-minute corner. The mistake was instantly punished as Andreas Pereira whipped the ball in and Palhinha turned it goalward, with his header beating James Trafford with the help of a deflection off Sander Berge.

It got worse four minutes later when Antonee Robinson’s long punt up field turned into the perfect ball for Muniz to score his first Premier League goal. The 22-year-old Brazilian was played onside by Vitinho as he got goalside of Hjalmar Ekdal, running at Trafford before lifting the ball over the exposed goalkeeper.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press