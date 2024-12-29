Fog causes disruption at Gatwick on airport’s busiest day of the holiday period

Rosie Shead and Edd Dracott, PA
·3 min read

Disruption caused by thick fog is expected to continue at Gatwick on Sunday, the airport’s busiest day of the holiday period.

Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions will continue on Sunday because of low visibility in airfields affected by fog.

Heathrow, Stanstead and Luton Airports said flights had not been affected by the weather as of Sunday morning.

It follows two days of disruption at the UK’s busiest airports. with Saturday’s flights at Stansted Airport affected by the murky conditions, while live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Luton, Gatwick and Manchester Airports.

On Sunday morning, a spokesman for Gatwick said temporary air traffic restrictions remained in place because of poor visibility caused by fog and warned that some flights may be delayed throughout the day.

Some 769 flights are planned at the West Sussex airport on Sunday, making it the busiest day of the Christmas holiday period.

Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for updated information.

A Nats spokesman said: “While the weather conditions have improved, fog continues to affect some airports in London today.

“Temporary air traffic restrictions are therefore in place at airfields with low visibility to maintain safety.

“Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption but passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

Patches of thick fog could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some areas, the Met Office said.

Among those affected by cancellations over the past few days were a couple who have been forced to prolong their Christmas visit to family on the Isle of Man by two days.

Kiera Quayle, from Colchester, Essex, was due to fly from Isle of Man Airport to Gatwick on Friday evening with her husband after visiting his family but their flight was delayed by three hours before finally being cancelled at around 10pm, with the next one not available until Sunday.

“Our five days has turned to seven, it looks like,” Mrs Quayle, 30, told the PA news agency.

“It’s frustrating and stressful but I overheard a few families who are now missing holidays and work who have it worse at this point.”

Passengers on flights delayed for more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.

The UK is expected to be “brighter” later on Sunday, ahead of a blast of snow and rain towards New Year’s Eve, the Met Office has said.

Towards New Year’s Eve, the forecast is looking “unsettled” with blustery and wet conditions hitting the north of the UK and “less expansive” rain in the south.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and rain in Scotland next week, warning that heavy downpours may bring “significant disruption” in the build-up to Hogmanay.

The alert is in place for most of Scotland, apart from Orkney and Shetland, on December 30 and 31 during which 50mm-70mm (2in-2.75in) of rain is possible, with up to 140mm (5.5in) in the west.

Snow is likely in areas north and east of Perthshire, with between 10cm (4in) and 20cm (8in) expected to accumulate on higher ground, according to the forecaster.

A yellow weather warning for wind in northern England on Monday has also been issued – with gusts of up to 60mph possible which may cause travel delays and power cuts.

The warning, in place from 11am to 6pm, covers areas including Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

