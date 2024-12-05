Fog causes flight cancellations as fans descend upon YVR to see Taylor Swift

Heavy fog has settled into Metro Vancouver, prompting Environment Canada to issue additional advisories for the area, leading to several flight cancellations at Vancouver (YVR) airport.

Fog conditions continue across the region, resulting in low visibility at YVR. Thank you for your patience as teams work to move people and planes safely and as quickly as possible. Please check the status of your flight directly with your airline or https://t.co/1FdVwVJYyO. pic.twitter.com/pxQkpnZX5s — YVR (@yvrairport) December 5, 2024

The cancellations come a day ahead of Taylor Swift visiting BC Place Stadium, the last stop on her 2024 Eras tour.

She will be performing three consecutive nights, starting Friday. Over 150,000 people are expected to attend the shows.

GRAPHIC - fog safety

With scores of people commuting into the city over the next few days, the delays couldn't come at a worse time -- but conditions appeared to be easing up by Thursday afternoon, with the online flight delay status listed as "moderate and decreasing."

The fog advisories are expected to lift by Thursday evening.

