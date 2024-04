A line of fog was seen hovering low over the Saint John River in southern New Brunswick on Tuesday, April 16.

This video was posted to X by My New Brunswick, a local website, which said it was filmed on the bank of the river in Jemseg.

Fog forms over bodies of water when warm, moist air moves over colder waters, according to the US National Weather Service. Credit: mynewbrunswick.ca via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]