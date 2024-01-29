Fog possible again before this week warms up
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
The killer whales "assaulted" the adult gray whale for nearly an hour in rarely documented behavior.
Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders is scrambling to moderate his stances, and climate denial could be at the top of the list.
Parts of the East Coast will need to prepare for a snowy, windy Monday as a storm will clip the region, likely to disrupt travel and lead to cancellations
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
As much as 18 degrees above average temperatures for parts of Alberta coming next week
Forecasters are watching a potential winter storm take aim for parts of Atlantic Canada come early next week, with models showing more than 20 cm of snow is possible for some areas
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding this week due to excessive rainfall and snowmelt, putting residents and communities at risk.
An impending warm-up on the Prairies is welcome news to end the month, especially since January began with frigid cold due to the polar vortex
Over 300 mm. of rain is expected for the B.C. south coast, with two different Pineapple Expresses impacting the region, as well as a risk for flooding as the freezing levels rise above 2,000 meters, causing snow melt and heavy rain. Details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
Partly Cloudy and Warmer than Average for SFL
A Helio Year: With a total solar eclipse across the US, a NASA spacecraft "landing" on the sun, and maybe solar maximum, 2024 is the year of the sun.
The expansion of utility-scale solar and wind power is facing significant challenges in land acquisition, as these renewable energy sources require significantly more space than traditional fossil fuel plants.
An unseasonal 19.6C is recorded at Kinlochewe, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.
Staff at Highland Wildlife Park urged the public not to approach the monkey.
Researchers at the University of Alberta have investigated how fungal pathogens affect the ability of trees to defend against attacks by mountain pine beetles."Different fungal pathogens can affect the chemistry of the tree differently," Rashaduz Zaman, lead author of a study published in the journal Microbial Ecology, said in an interview last week.Zaman, who is pursuing a PhD in forest biology and management, worked with fellow researchers to test the effect of several fungal pathogens on the
VANCOUVER — Rainfall and flood advisories remain in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region as balmy weather brings a series of rainstorms to British Columbia's South Coast, melting any sign of heavy snowfall earlier this month. Environment Canada says a series of atmospheric rivers is rolling over the area through Wednesday, bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal. A rainfall warning spanning parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound says the warmer airmass wil
California's second-largest wildfire in history started when a power line ignited a tree, and now PG&E has to pay millions in penalties.
NC must say ‘no’ to expanding bear hunting season and using dogs to kill them | Opinion
PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Last month, Mike Weber got the news every poultry farmer fears: His chickens tested positive for avian flu. Following government rules, Weber's company, Sunrise Farms, had to slaughter its entire flock of egg-laying hens — 550,000 birds — to prevent the disease from infecting other farms in Sonoma County north of San Francisco. “It’s a trauma. We’re all going through grief as a result of it,” said Weber, standing in an empty hen house. “Petaluma is known as the Egg Basket