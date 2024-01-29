Fog possible again before this week warms up

CBC

Researchers at the University of Alberta have investigated how fungal pathogens affect the ability of trees to defend against attacks by mountain pine beetles."Different fungal pathogens can affect the chemistry of the tree differently," Rashaduz Zaman, lead author of a study published in the journal Microbial Ecology, said in an interview last week.Zaman, who is pursuing a PhD in forest biology and management, worked with fellow researchers to test the effect of several fungal pathogens on the