Fog tonight in the Omaha metro

Latest Stories
- CNN
Dozens of luxury condos and hotels in Florida are sinking, study finds
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
- The Weather Network
A Christmas gift from the skies: Aurora borealis possible for parts of Canada
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
- CBC
Regina now home to Canada's first 'sustainable' Tim Hortons
After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som
- CBC
Police respond to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after Monday snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa
- HowStuffWorks
South Florida Is Overrun With Green Iguanas
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
- The Canadian Press
Wild Christmas: BC Ferries cancels many sailings over 'severe' forecast
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
- The Weather Network - Video
Christmas Day storm may bring travel risk and power outages in B.C.
One system after another continues to batter the B.C. coastline bringing heavy rainfall and risking power outages for Christmas Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- The Weather Network
Fierce storms bring heavy rains, snow and power outages to B.C. for Christmas
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
- CBC
Trees in Lemay Forest 'are all coming down, developer says, and City of Winnipeg can't stop it
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
- The Weather Network
Snow improves white Christmas odds in Ontario, but impacts holiday travel
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
- The Weather Network
Storm parade marches into B.C. with disruptive holiday weather
The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power
- The Weather Network - Video
Rare steam devils rise out Lake Ontario, how they formed
Early Sunday morning, Toronto's shoreline became the stage for a rare winter spectacle: steam devils. The Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton explains how they formed.
- The Weather Network - Video
B.C. braces for another system, possible Christmas Day power disruptions
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- CBC
Blast of winter weather makes for messy travel conditions in Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Five to 15 centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate by Monday evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The more significant snowfall was fo
- The Canadian Press
Blast of Ontario snow brings weather warnings, signs of white Christmas
TORONTO — A white Christmas is forecasted for parts of Ontario as winter weather and snowfall sweeps across the province Monday.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane-force winds bear down on California, latest in stretch of extreme weather
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Record-setting flooding over three days dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of northern California, a fire left thousands under evacuation orders and warnings in Los Angeles County, forecasters issued the first-ever tornado warning in San Francisco and rough seas tore down part of a wharf in Santa Cruz.
- CBC
Wildlife cameras detect misbehaving pooches
A Calgary non-profit says wildlife cameras have detected thousands of free-roaming dogs in leash-only areas of the city. The group says the pups are disturbing local wildlife in the green spaces.
- WISN - Milwaukee Videos
Weather: Mild Christmas Eve
Mild Christmas Eve on tap with highs in the mid- and upper 30s. There's a minor chance of sprinkles near the lakefront through the day. Area stays overcast regardless.
- Storyful
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Sends Spurts of Lava Sky High
Dramatic footage captured by a Hawaii resident shows volcanic activity at Kilauea on Monday, December 23, on the Big Island.Aaron Monson told Storyful that he and his wife “live close enough to the volcano to see the glow when it starts erupting at night.” His wife spotted the red glow from the volcano in the early hours of Monday, so the couple headed to the park, Monson said.“What a sight to behold! This is about 5 miles from my house and is completely contained within the caldera,” he said in a Facebook post.The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level from “advisory” to “warning.”“The activity is confined to the summit caldera and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses,” the USGS said. Credit: Aaron Monson via Storyful
- Grist
In Florida, officials and communities clash over where to build the nation’s largest trash incinerator
Residents argue the project will disproportionately impact majority-Black and -Hispanic communities in the Miami-Dade area.