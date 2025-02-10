Foggy morning will warm up to 80s this afternoon

Latest Stories
Powerful earthquake strikes Caribbean Sea, tsunami threat for some
The magnitude 7.6 earthquake has prompted tsunami alerts to be issued in surrounding areas
- The Weather Network
Here we go again: second winter storm takes aim at Ontario mid-week
Following the largest snowfall of the season for many in the province, another round of snow is on the way in the middle of the week
- The Independent
China makes some of Americans’ most common medicines. They won’t be spared from Trump’s tariffs
Everyday painkillers, antibiotics, cancer medications, blood thinners and more are just some of the drugs that the U.S. relies on China to help manufacture
- BBC
'We left pieces of our life behind': Indigenous group flees drowning island
Rising sea levels threaten homes in Panama, but not everyone wants to leave.
- BuzzFeed
So *That's* Why You Get More Lactose Intolerant As You Get Older
There's a reason you can't stomach cheese, ice cream and dairy like you used to.
- LA Times
Major atmospheric river storm is barreling toward California: 'Prepare for the worst'
A major atmospheric river storm is barreling toward California, raising the specter of damaging landslides and flooding across much of the Southland.
- WISN - Milwaukee Videos
Woman finds racial slur on Oak Creek dealership oil change sticker
In a since-deleted Facebook post, Kunes Buick, GMC of Oak Creek, said it started as a joke between two employees who didn't realize the racial slur would be printed on the next sticker.
- BuzzFeed
If You're Thinking Of Just Eating Around The Mold On Your Bread, We Have Some Bad News For You
Tempted to cut off the moldy piece or grab another slice? Read this first.
- The Canadian Press
Pair of rare black wolves caught on camera in Polish forest by wildlife researchers
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two rare black wolves, likely siblings, were spotted on camera crossing a stream in a Polish forest, a conservation organization said Sunday.
- The Independent
Winter storm dumps snow and ice on Northeast and Midwest
Roughly three inches of snow fell in New York City’s Central Park
- The Weather Network
Blizzard conditions across Newfoundland as Nor'easter dumps up to 40 cm of snow
A significant winter storm is targeting Newfoundland for Sunday evening into Monday, with potential snowfall amounts of more than 30 cm amid blizzard conditions for some areas.
- People
Woman in Labor Says She Snapped at Her Sister-in-Law for Unsolicited Advice: 'She Has Since Unfriended Me on Facebook'
“Perhaps I shouldn't have been texting in the group chat while in labor,” the mom of three wondered on Reddit
- BBC
Boy saves thousands of sweet tubs from landfill
Teddy has collected the plastic confectionery tubs because he wants to help save the planet.
- WMTW - Portland ME
Hoops 8 Tournament Preview Show Segment 2
We profile the B south girls and C south boys tournaments
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Group displaying flags with swastikas seen on highway in Cincinnati
Group displaying flags with swastikas seen on highway in Cincinnati
- The Hill
Can you get the flu twice in a season?
Flu cases are surging across the country – more than half of states are now at "very high" levels, the most severe designation by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention – but is it possible that some of those people are catching it for a second time?
- CBC
Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected Sunday in parts of Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia is dealing with snowfall in much of the province Sunday. According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, snowfall in the range of 5-10 centimetres is in store for much of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, with the potential for 10-15 centimetres in the southwestern region of the province. The snow is expected to fall throughout the day before tapering off from west to east in the afternoon and evening, said Snoddon.In the Halifax Regional Municipality, the city said its winter parking ban
- Yahoo Life
Clean your phone, skip sugary drinks, try a SIT workout, plus 4 more health tips to help you have a great week
Take these small steps to be just a little bit healthier this week, from DIYing your own version of a McDonald's Shamrock Shake to rethinking runny eggs.
- Fortune
New bird flu variant found in Nevada dairy cows has experts sounding alarms: ‘We have never been closer to a pandemic from this virus’
Dairy herds in Nevada have been infected by a version of the H5N1 bird flu not previously seen in cows, putting virologists on high alert.
- WMAR- Baltimore Scripps
Maryland fuel tax limbo, Howard County Safe & Sound, Govans Church milestone
Your Voice, Your Stories: Is Maryland's fuel tax being replaced? Howard County's Safe & Sound plan progressing