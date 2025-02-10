Foggy morning will warm up to 80s this afternoon

CBC

Nova Scotia is dealing with snowfall in much of the province Sunday. According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, snowfall in the range of 5-10 centimetres is in store for much of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, with the potential for 10-15 centimetres in the southwestern region of the province. The snow is expected to fall throughout the day before tapering off from west to east in the afternoon and evening, said Snoddon.In the Halifax Regional Municipality, the city said its winter parking ban