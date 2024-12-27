Foggy mornings, strong weekend storms

Latest Stories
- Reuters
China to build world's largest hydropower dam in Tibet
China has approved the construction of what will be the world's largest hydropower dam, kicking off an ambitious project on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau that could affect millions downstream in India and Bangladesh. The dam, which will be located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, could produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, according to an estimate provided by the Power Construction Corp of China in 2020. That would more than triple the 88.2 billion kWh designed capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, currently the world's largest, in central China.
- The Weather Network
Active storm track heads across Ontario with ample rain, warmth
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes
- Business Insider
The 'godfather of EVs' explains why China is winning the race to go electric — and why hybrids are a 'fool's errand'
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.
- CBC
Power restored for thousands on Boxing Day after storms hit southwest B.C.
Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100
- CNN
The bird at the center of the worst single-species mortality event in modern history isn’t recovering, scientists say
An Alaska seabird species faced the worst mortality event in modern history, and the population isn’t recovering, a study finds. Experts discuss the future implications.
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm risk for B.C. on Boxing Day with another storm on the horizon
A powerful system inundated B.C.'s South Coast on Christmas Day bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts. A day later, another system is again gearing up in the Pacific aimed at the South Coast. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- People
Scientists Discover 27 New Species in Densely Populated Area Packed with 'Mystery' Animals
Conservation International's expedition in Peru's Alto Mayo Landscape unearthed dozens of species new to science
- The Weather Network
Drizzling rain, blustery winds continue in B.C., another storm on the horizon
There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast
- Sky News
Killer whale Tahlequah who carried dead calf in 'show of grief' gives birth again - but experts are concerned
A killer whale mother who carried her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent show of grief has given birth to a new calf, scientists have said. The orca, named Tahlequah and known to researchers as J35, had carried her dead infant for more than 1,000 miles in 2018. "Early life is always dangerous for new calves, with a very high mortality rate in the first year," the centre said.
- CBC
Industry withholding data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, advocates say
Advocates and scientists are raising concerns with the availability of data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans DFO is waiting on industry to provide data on the herring fishery in southwest Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy. For decades, herring stock has been declining, and has been in the critical zone since 2018.In July, DFO reduced the total allowable catch to 16,000 tonnes per season, from 21,000, fixing the quota at the reduced level until 2027.
- Tacoma News Tribune
It would be Pierce County’s largest geoduck farm. Locals fought it. Now the state decides
Taylor Shellfish Farms applied for permits to raise geoducks in the lagoon in 2014.
- USA TODAY
Indian Ocean tsunami two decades ago left 230,000 dead and a lasting legacy
One of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami marks its 20th anniversary on Dec. 26
- Storyful
Whale Calf Splashes Onlookers During Incredible Close Encounter
A heartwarming encounter occurred on December 19 during a whale-watching tour in Hawaii’s Maui Nui Basin, a federally protected sanctuary, as passengers were thrilled when a newborn humpback calf swam up to their boat and splashed water.Captain Jack of Hawaii Ocean Rafting spotted the mother and calf in the distance and stopped the boat to observe. To everyone’s delight, the pair swam toward the vessel, offering a rare, eye-level encounter, with the whale calf splashing those on the boat.“Researchers estimate the calf is only 12-24 hours old,” Hawaii Ocean Rafting told Storyful.Each winter, humpback whales migrate from Alaska to Hawaii to mate and give birth, making Maui a prime destination for seeing them in their natural habitat.“It’s important to know humpback whales are federally protected in Hawaii. We do not approach them, we have to wait for them to approach our boats, making these encounters rare and special. For their protection and yours, adhere to all marine regulations,” Hawaii Ocean Rafting added. Credit: Hawaii Ocean Rafting via Storyful
- RFI
Tears and prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on
Tearful mourners prayed on Thursday as ceremonies were held across Asia to remember the 220,000 people who were killed two decades ago when a tsunami hit coastlines around the Indian Ocean in one of the world's worst natural disasters. A 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia's western tip on December 26, 2004, generated a series of waves as high as 30 metres that pummelled the coastline of 14 countries from Indonesia to Somalia.In Indonesia's Aceh Province, where more than 100,000 people were k
- WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg
Quiet end to the week, trending warmer and wetter this weekend in south-central Pennsylvania
- The Canadian Press
Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas, delaying holiday travel
DALLAS (AP) — Some flights were delayed or canceled in Texas on Thursday after a line of thunderstorms started moving across parts of the state in a system the National Weather Service predicted could bring high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.
- Canadian Press Videos
Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo
An endangered pygmy hippo has been born at a Virginia zoo. The yet-unnamed female was born Dec. 9 at Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia. This is the parent's second calf to arrive right before the holidays.
- BBC
US faces deadly surf conditions and tornadoes during holidays
Winter winds brought deadly surf conditions to western states and tornadoes to Texas as parts of the US faced severe weather.
- Fox Weather
Top viral live moments of the year on FOX Weather
Here's a look back at the moments FOX Weather viewers watched the most during 2024.
- The Weather Network - Video
Top 5 Canadian weather records broken in 2024
From the east to the west to the north, records were falling like dominos all over Canada in 2024! Here are the top 5 records that were smashed this year.