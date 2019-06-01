Foles says wife encouraged him to report to OTAs

Quarterback Nick Foles said he returned to organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars at his wife's insistence.

Foles was away from the team for part of the week to be with his wife and daughter as the family mourned their recent miscarriage. Foles' wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.

Tori Foles went into early labor at just 15 weeks on May 26.

"If my wife needed me at home right now, I'd be at home," Foles said Friday. "That's just me being honest. She's the one who said, 'Go, the team needs you right now.' She knows I'm coming home right away. So that's her. It really is as simple as that."

Foles added that his wife's mother was in town and that his mother was arriving soon.

Foles returned to the team facility Thursday morning, despite assurances from coach Doug Marrone that the Jaguars were planning to give him as much time as he needed with his family.

"The great thing is the team said as long as I need, whatever I need, they understand," said Foles. "They've been wonderful. But at the same time, my wife also knows; she wants me to be here because we're building something right here."

--Field Level Media