Folklore student tracing the long, romantic journey of the sailor's valentine

A sailor's valentine owned by Meaghan Collins's great-grandparents in Carbonear was retrieved from Barbados by her great-grandfather, who worked on a fishing schooner. (Submitted by Meaghan Collins)

When Meaghan Collins found a wooden box decorated with seashells among her grandmother's things as a chld, she was intrigued. Now the keepsake — known as a sailor's valentine — is the topic of the Memorial University folklore student's PhD dissertation, and she's hoping to discover more about their history.

Over 100 years ago, fishermen aboard Newfoundland schooners would buy the souvenirs in the port city of Bridgetown, Barbados, to bring home to loved ones. Collins says she remembers the first time she saw one at her grandmother's house.

"We would often go visit her, and I just remember her house was almost like a museum to me as a child," said Collins.

She said her grandmother didn't know what it was or where it came from.

"She just told me that her dad, my great-grandfather, was you know, a chef on a fishing schooner and travelled the world, and that he had brought it back to his wife, my great-grandma."

Years later, she saw it again, sitting atop a dresser, when she was visiting her parents, and her initial fascination immediately came back.

"I remembered being a child and how mesmerized I was by it."

That's when she started researching the intricate creations.

History of the sailor's valentine

Collins says the valentines were very popular souvenirs between 1852 and 1920.

Ships from Newfoundland traded salt cod for things like molasses in Barbados, and there is a history of whaling in the area as well.

"Bridgetown was sort of the last place these fishing and whaling schooners would stop at before heading up to North America, Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador, within the Caribbean islands."

Inside the octagon-shaped wooden casing, seashells were delicately placed in geometric formations. They had various romantic designs like hearts and roses and phrases like "Forget Me Not" and "Ever Thine."

Collins said it was once believed that the sailor's valentine was made by sailors on their voyage, to give to their wives waiting at home.

While the sailor's valentine hasn't received much academic study, said Collins, her research indicates many of them came from a store called the Belgrave Curiosity Shop in Bridgetown by two Barbadian brothers, and were made by Barbadian women.

"It took hundreds and hundreds of hours for people to make them," said Collins.

As for their octagon shape, there are different theories. One is that it replicates the sailor's compass or that it mimics the octagonal baptismal fonts of Anglican churches in Barbados.

The search continues

Now Collins hopes to find more sailor's valentines around Newfoundland and Labrador, to learn more about them and their significance to Newfoundland and Labrador history.

"I have a feeling there must be more," said Collins.

The Carbonear Heritage Society put out a call on Facebook asking for anyone who owns a sailor's valentine to contact Collins and share their story.

