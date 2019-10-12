How I Followed a 158-Year-Old Man to the Calgary Stampede

Leaning against the rail, gazing into the dirt arena, I felt like an interloper. Everyone around me knew what was going on. Spectators dressed in matching cowboy boots, hats, plaid shirts, and jeans fastened with swanky belt buckles could have been in costume, except most of the boots were scuffed and the shirts were worn soft. Meanwhile they all cheered as if on cue to commentary that included mystifying terms like “flanking” and “pigging string.”

Suddenly there was action. A calf was released from the chute for roping, and in a cloud of dust a cowboy on horseback galloped after him, rope in hand. A plea of “Go little cow!” sprang unbidden from my lips and I cringed as the calf was roped, flipped to the ground, and tied up by the cowboy—achieving a time that set the crowd roaring.

Uneasy, I reminded myself I was here on a mission and hating on a mean-to-a-little-cow cowboy wasn’t best way to start. I was here to understand the rodeo and though my guide was a bit unorthodox (I’ll get to that) I felt I owed it to him to stay open-minded.

My visit to the Calgary Stampede didn’t start the normal way—on the midway, scarfing down giant squid on a stick, corndog poutine, or pickle ice cream before hopping on a stomach-churning ride. Instead it began outside a heritage home on the streets of Montreal. A journey has to start somewhere, and I found myself far from my western Canadian home of Vancouver, hunting down a piece of family folklore. The story involved a pair of my ancestors: Montreal’s aristocratic Cross brothers, Harry and Ernest.

Thanks to Harry’s love of journaling, I’d been tracking them for a while—from the time their (and my) ancestors fled Scotland for Lower Canada (apparently to escape an English rule that forbade the conquered Scots from wearing kilts) to Harry’s birth in 1854 and the younger Ernest’s arrival in 1861. From Harry’s journals I followed him and his siblings through the streets of a nascent Montreal in their Victoria coach (drawn by a pair of gaited Morgans) and on through an elite education at the High School of Montreal and the Upper Canada College in Toronto.

Then, just as the two seemed destined to settle into a privileged life of banking, lawyering, and running our fledgling country, Harry reported in his journal that a friend and “scoundrel” had come through town and plans had changed. "We were seduced by the wild and wooly romantic land of big open spaces; a rendezvous for Indians, buffalos, pioneers, cowboys, mountain men, miners and cattle." Harry decided that it was, "far more exciting to think of making my fortune as a cattleman than either a banker or lawyer."

In other words—the boys (as I’d come to think of them) had decided to head West.

This could have been the end of the story for Harry and Ernest. A lot of young men died trying to make their fortune as cowboys (including the friend who tempted them West). But instead, a distant cousin hinted at an unexpected outcome. He told me they both became famous cowboys; Harry went to Wyoming and Ernest had a role in founding the Calgary Stampede.

With possible fame as a clue, it didn’t take long to discern that Ernest had become AE Cross. Wikipedia told me he moved to Alberta in 1884 to work at a ranch and by 1886 he’d founded his own A7 Ranche, located near Nanton, Alberta. Not long after, he established the Calgary Brewing and Malting Company, the region’s first brewery.

I was liking my ancestor more and more.

AE seemed to love all things cowboy and in 1886, while recovering from a bronco-busting injury, he moved to Calgary and helped organize the city’s first agricultural fair. Back then Cowtown, as Calgary affectionately came to be nicknamed, was home to about 1,000 people and had little more to offer than a police post and train station. But it was cowboy country as far as Canada was concerned, and the fair was an opportunity to share knowledge and showcase the best of the West. Meanwhile, around the same time, Wild West shows were becoming a big deal in the U.S., featuring huge casts of sharpshooters, trick riders, and ropers. The romantic mystique of the West was a hot commodity.

