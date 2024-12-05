Fondren community bands together to clean storm drains ahead of heavy rain

CBC

Toronto got its first blast of winter weather on Wednesday with high winds, cold and a bit of snow — as well as numerous crashes in and around the city.The city remained under a winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday night. A low pressure system from the U.S. that landed in the morning brought snow and high winds to parts of the Toronto region, the federal weather agency said. For Wednesday night, a brief burst of heavy snow and high winds are expected, it said.