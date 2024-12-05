Fondren community bands together to clean storm drains ahead of heavy rain
With heavy rain in the forecast, the Fondren community has united to clean out storm drains in the area to reduce the risk of flooding.
There may be a significant impact on travel times in parts of southern Ontario again on Thursday as lake-effect snow squalls reignite in the snowbelt regions
An incredible contrast on Tuesday between Ontario regions that accumulated snow and those that didn't see a snowflake
Toronto got its first blast of winter weather on Wednesday with high winds, cold and a bit of snow — as well as numerous crashes in and around the city.The city remained under a winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday night. A low pressure system from the U.S. that landed in the morning brought snow and high winds to parts of the Toronto region, the federal weather agency said. For Wednesday night, a brief burst of heavy snow and high winds are expected, it said.
Is winter just making a brief appearance this month? Or, will it stay for the holidays? We take a look ahead at what to expect in December
While giving a tour, a child spotted an alligator known as Godzilla dragging a massive python through the water.
The first impactful, snowy system of the season for the GTHA, Niagara, and Ottawa will move in on Wednesday morning, possibly bringing whiteout conditions. Commuters in these areas should consider avoiding travel if possible. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the timing.
An Alberta clipper will bring the first widespread snow of the season to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, as well as the Niagara and Ottawa regions, on Wednesday, so expect slower and snowy commutes
From gas and cordless snow blowers to battery-powered and electric options, we've rounded up the best snow blowers for Canadians this winter.
A strong storm will move across the East Coast, bringing a messy mix of heavy rain and snow, and the risk for power outages amid damaging winds
An Alberta clipper will bring the first widespread snow of the season to the GTA on Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
What's been haunting the Southern Ocean this whole time?
A snowy Wednesday is upon eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with the most severe weather expected around Kingston and Belleville.The entire region is under some kind of snow-related weather alert. Those communities along Lake Ontario are under a snow squall warning, with sudden blasts of heavy, blowing snow expected.Kingston and Belleville could each see a total of 15 centimetres of snow with three to six centimetres falling per hour, according to an updated warning issued around 12:30 p.m. Th
The nine-acre estate is located in an exclusive neighborhood in Naples, Florida
Three primary factors come into play to create the most chaotic commute across major cities in Canada
Environment Canada is warning travellers in southwest B.C. about dense fog that's creating near-zero visibility in some areas Wednesday morning.A fog advisory is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and other parts of Metro Vancouver.The Southern Gulf Islands, east Vancouver Island, inland Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast were also experiencing or could get near-zero visibility, Environment Canada said.The weather agency said the fog is expected to lift by late morning but may li
Rain beging to move in late Wednesday, weekend changes ahead
OTTAWA — The national capital was blanketed under the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday, giving a snow globe effect to Parliament Hill as officials from Environment Canada presented a seasonal forecast for a winter that will feel more like a typical Canadian winter, despite above-normal temperatures.
Cold, northwesterly flow will fire up the snow squalls once again. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Officers based in Richmond Park have asked for help tracing the owner of the pet after the attack near Sheen Cross on Monday.