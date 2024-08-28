Foo Fighters Come Up With A Solution To Their Donald Trump Problem

Dave Grohl on stage in Texas last year via Associated Press

The Foo Fighters have revealed how they’re turning their own personal lemons into lemonade after learning that one of their songs was used by Donald Trump at a political rally.

Over the weekend, the band made headlines when they claimed that they didn’t give permission for the former US president to play their song My Hero at one of his campaign events in Arizona.

However, the chief of Trump’s campaign, Steven Cheun, later claimed that he did actually seek out rights to play the song at the Republican candidate’s rallies through the proper channels, seemingly unbeknownst to the band.

Since then, though, the Foo Fighters have come up with a solution.

A spokesperson for the 15-time Grammy-winning rock group told The Independent that any royalties that come from Trump’s use of the song will be donated to his opponent, Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Former US president Donald Trump via Associated Press

Throughout Trump’s political career, he’s struggled to find musicians who were happy for their music to be played at his rallies, including in the last year alone.

Even last week, reports emerged claiming that Beyoncé had slapped Trump with a cease-and-desist over his use of her song Freedom (the same track which has become an anthem for the Harris campaign) at his political events.

Similarly, this month saw Céline Dion’s team and the estate of Isaac Hayes speak out against the presidential candidate for playing their music at his rallies, while the family of Sinéad O’Connor and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr have publicly blasted Trump for featuring songs without permission at his campaign events earlier this year.

