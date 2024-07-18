Foo Fighters Concert Cut Short Following Storms in New York

A Foo Fighters concert in Queens, New York, was cut short on Wednesday, July 17, as thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State area.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday.

The Foo Fighters were playing at Citi Field on Wednesday night, but due to lightning in the area the show finished early, Citi Field confirmed on X.

In a statement, the band said they were disappointed that they couldn’t play their full set due to the weather.

“The safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night,” they said. Credit: @JanetScalera via Storyful

