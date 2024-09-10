Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reveals secret baby daughter born outside marriage

Dave Grohl has revealed he has a baby daughter outside his marriage (PA Archive)

Foo Fighters icon Dave Grohl has revealed that he has become a father to a secret child outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

The former Nirvana drummer has gone public about his baby daughter outside of wedlock.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the rock legend said: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

He added: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave."

The 55-year-old, who is widely considered one of the nicest men in rock and roll, has three children with Blum.

The couple have been married since 2003.

The rocker played drums in Nirvana from 1990 until 1994 when lead singer Kurt Cobain died aged 27.

He went on to form Foo Fighters and has scored a number of chart-topping albums including their most recent effort, 2023’s But Here We Are.

Grohl has often labelled himself as a family man, noting that he hates to spend time away from his family while touring.

He told Time in 2009: “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”

“It’s changed everything that I do,” he said at the time. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”