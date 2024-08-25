Foo Fighters will donate to Kamala Harris after Trump used their song 'My Hero'

The Foo Fighters are fighting back.

A representative for the rock band told USA TODAY on Sunday that the Donald Trump campaign did not ask permission to use the group's song "My Hero" at the former president's rally on Friday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Glendale, Arizona, "and if they were, they would not have granted it."

The representative added that "any royalties received as a result of this use will be donated" to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

The Foo Fighters song played at the rally after Trump introduced Kennedy, who on Friday announced he is suspending his campaign for president and throwing his support behind the Republican nominee. The track was heard as Kennedy walked out onstage, waved to the crowd and shook Trump's hand.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024.

When asked on X whether the Foo Fighters had approved the use of the song, the band replied, "No." The verified X account subsequently shared a screenshot of the reply for visibility, writing, "Let us be clear."

'And really, THAT song': Celine Dion says Trump's use of 'Titanic' song unauthorized

The band is the latest to voice disapproval of the Trump campaign's use of its song. Earlier this month, Celine Dion's team said it did not approve Trump's use of "My Heart Will Go On," her song from the movie "Titanic," at a rally in Montana.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use … And really, THAT song?" a statement shared on her Instagram page said.

Also in August, the family of Isaac Hayes threatened to sue Trump for using his song "Hold On, I'm Comin' " at rallies.

"Donald Trump epitomizes a lack of integrity and class, not only through his continuous use of my father's music without permission but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric," Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, said. "This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it."

Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl has previously been critical of Trump, telling GQ in 2018, "The thing about Trump that stings the most is this: He just seems like a massive jerk. Right?"

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman, David Jackson and Sudiksha Kochi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Foo Fighters didn't permit Trump to use 'My Hero' at rally