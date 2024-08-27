Foo Fighters donating My Hero royalties to Kamala Harris's presidential campaign
Last Friday, the song played as Republican candidate Donald Trump welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at a rally in Arizona. However, a representative for the band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Josh Freese, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee, confirmed on Monday that Trump's camp didn't seek permission to use the 1998 track. "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would have not granted it," they told People.