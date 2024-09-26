The Foo Fighters Drop Out of Music Festival Amid Baby Drama

A little more than two weeks after frontman Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a baby outside of his 20-year marriage, the Foo Fighters have dropped out of a Connecticut music festival they were set to headline.

The band broke the news on their Instagram Thursday.

“Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information,” their brief statement read. Fans were unable to sound off in the comments, as the band appears to have disabled comments on most of their recent posts.

According to the festival’s website, the legendary rock band was slated to play at the event on Sunday, Sept. 29, with Bleachers, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, and others. Now it appears that Greta Van Fleet and Jack White have taken the top spots.

While the band hasn’t given a solid reason as to why they had to pull out at the last minute, it’s safe to assume it could have something to do with Grohl’s baby fiasco and its subsequent fallout.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” Grohl wrote on his Instagram after acknowledging his newborn.

While the identity of the woman he cheated on wife Jordyn Blum with is still unknown, another woman from Grohl’s past has come forward to publicly chastise his cheating ways.

The 55-year-old’s ex, Kari Wuhrer, told TMZ he was a “scumbag” after recalling the time he dated her without disclosing he was already in a relationship.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

