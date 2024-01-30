The shelves at Northumberland County's Food 4 All Warehouse can be further stocked following a donation from a Cobourg business.

Canadian Tire Cobourg recently made a $6,000 contribution to the Food 4 All Warehouse, located in Cobourg, that supplies food to various destinations throughout Northumberland County.

"Food 4 All does important work in Northumberland County," said Peter Puglia, associate dealer at Canadian Tire Cobourg, in a media release. "We are pleased to support their efforts, especially in these difficult times."

This latest donation builds upon previous donations from Canadian Tire Cobourg over the past several years that target helping alleviate hunger in the community, Northumberland County noted.

"We are immensely grateful to Mr. Puglia and the Canadian Tire Cobourg team for their continued dedication to giving back to the community and supporting those in need," said Rob O'Neil, Northumberland County facilities and food security services manager.

"Each year, over 4,200 residents access food support in our community. Generous donations like this help ensure the shelves are stocked with food and essential items at our local food banks and food security programs. Together, we are able to work toward fostering a community where no one faces hunger alone."

The county's Food 4 All Warehouse, located on William Street, supplies local food banks, not-for-profit community agencies, and school nutrition programs with food and essential items. Each year, more than 1.3 million pounds of food and other needed items are distributed to more than 120 local organizations and programs throughout the community to support food security in Northumberland.

Specifically in 2022, 4,246 people were served by food banks in Northumberland County. Of those accessing food support, 79 per cent were adults and 21 per cent were children, according to the Feed Change 2023 report.

Also in 2022, 355 volunteers provided 52,046 hours of service to Food 4 All and to 12 local food banks.

Food 4 All hosts community events throughout the year that aim to raise as much food and money as possible in a short time.

Residents who want to learn more about the Food 4 All warehouse, including how to provide support by donating food, money, or their time, can visit the county’s website at www.northumberland.ca/food4all. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for a list of food banks in their area.

In 2022, these were the top 10 items in most demand at local food banks:

1. Fresh fruit/vegetables 2. Canned meat/fish 3. Peanut butter 4. Canned fruit/vegetables 5. Soups/stews 6. Pasta sauce 7. Canned tomatoes 8. Canned pasta 9. Toilet paper 10. Shampoo/soaps

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW