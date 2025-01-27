Food agency probing Coca-Cola products over chlorate levels

The Food Standards Agency has launched an investigation into whether any Coca-Cola products containing high levels of chlorate are on the UK market.

It comes after it was reported that the Coke manufacturer had recalled drinks in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands over concern about excessive levels of the chemical.

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.

It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce, according to Food Standards Scotland.

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority found that levels of chlorate in drinking water and foods were too high and could result in serious health effects, especially among infants and children.

These included impaired functioning of the thyroid due to inhibition of iodine uptake.

Anne Gravett of the FSA said on Monday evening: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is investigating if any Coca-Cola products containing ‘higher levels’ of a chemical called chlorate are on the UK market.

“If we identify any unsafe food, we’ll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers.”

Coca-Cola has been approached for comment.