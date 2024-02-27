Food allergy treatment might help
The Canadian actor's family says he suffered 'awful challenges' from ALS for more than five years.
A widowed husband filed a lawsuit against Disney World after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly eating at an Orlando parks’ restaurant. The 19-page lawsuit claimed the wait staff was negligent toward his wife’s severe food allergies.
Yes, I, too, don't like feet, but now I feel bad for neglecting them all these years...
Here's how to structure your days, so that you're setting yourself up for a long and healthy life.
From frozen blueberries and cauliflower rice to Dave's Killer Bread, here are the things a nutritionist who shops at Costco for two always buys.
From vaginal lubricants to pelvic floor therapy, Dr. Sheila Wijayasinghe shares tips for improving your quality of life during menopause.
The Alberta government will opt out of the federal government's pharmacare program covering diabetes medication and birth control.The deal is part of a supply-and-confidence agreement between the federal NDP and the governing Liberals. In a press conference Monday, Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the province is unhappy the deal was reached without consulting with the provinces first. LaGrange said Alberta has "robust" coverage of medications through programs like Alberta Blue Cros
The 8-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital with severe burns and a skull fracture, the sheriff’s office said.
Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds said the need for IVF is underscored by the need to "breed great families," something the US "desperately needs."
WASHINGTON — One month after the Supreme Court struck down the right to an abortion, Democrats who then controlled the House pushed through a bill aimed to ensure access to contraception nationwide. All but eight Republicans opposed it. That vote two years ago, opposing legislation that would protect the right to purchase and use contraception without government restriction, may come back to haunt Republicans in November, as they seek to keep hold of their slim majority at a time when real fears
All of Canada's top diplomats have taken the extraordinary step of writing a joint letter to their superiors warning of an "untenable" situation as their health insurance provider fails to process claims for Canadian staff working abroad.The letter, obtained by CBC News, is written on behalf of all Canada's heads of mission and ambassadors around the world. "What was already a challenging situation has become further untenable due to the cyber attack" on the company providing health-care coverag
“This is him,” said Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce. “This is his life. This is his crusade. This is his family’s business. This is what they do. This will be a referendum on him and abortion at the same time.”
The "Dancing With the Stars" judge shared that Hayley Erbert is "doing amazing."
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Shares in Zealand Pharma soared 34% on Monday after an experimental weight-loss drug it is developing with Boehringer Ingelheim yielded what they called "groundbreaking" mid-stage trial results in the treatment of fatty liver. The trial testing the drug survodutide to treat the liver disease metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, met its primary and key secondary endpoints, the two companies said in a statement. Seeking to challenge obesity treatment market leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, Zealand and unlisted Boehringer in June 2023 reported promising intermediate Phase II weight-loss trial results, with the largest and most expensive final stage of testing still to be cleared.
It is well known that your diet can impact your mental health. Eating a wide range of healthy foods can help reduce mood swings and symptoms of anxiety and depression. In turn, a poor diet can have a negative impact on your health, causing fatigue and low moods, among other symptoms. Pharmacist Graham Phillips, the founder of ProLongevity, has provided his expert tips on eating for better mental health. Stay hydrated: Drinking water can help support your mental health as it helps to keep your brain healthy. The expert recommends...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's government gave striking young doctors four days to report back to work, saying Monday that they won't be punished if they return by the deadline but will face indictments and suspensions of medical licenses if they don't. About 9,000 medical interns and residents have stayed off the job since early last week to protest a government plan to increase medical school admissions by about 65%. The walkouts have severely hurt the operations of their hospitals, w
After Alabama rules that frozen embryos are children, some fertility patients pray that lawmakers find a solution.
Unlock the secret to naturally lowering LDL cholesterol with plant-based diets and expert wisdom, just like Julia Kim!
Cases continue to climb, especially in the Northeast and West, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.
The agency’s vaccine advisory committee could offer clues about an eventual call on how often the vaccines are needed.