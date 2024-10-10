Food body acts on BBC undercover hygiene ratings probe

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said it takes the inaccurate display of food hygiene ratings "very seriously" and will raise the findings of a BBC investigation with local authorities.

Experts said the BBC story, which found dozens of establishments in east London were potentially putting public health at risk by misrepresenting their rating, reflected a national problem.

The FSA's confirmation it will "consider" the findings came as the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) demanded the government make it mandatory to display hygiene ratings in England. New legislation would be needed to bring such a law into force.

The government has not yet responded to the BBC's approach.

'Shocking'

The moves by both the CIEH and the FSA came after undercover BBC reporters discovered 27 businesses, including a branch of Sainsbury's, displaying incorrect hygiene ratings - with some other outlets blatantly lying to customers when questioned.

In some cases, businesses with a zero rating were found displaying four or five stars.

Undercover reporters visited those establishments multiple times over several weeks in July and August, documenting discrepancies between displayed and actual ratings.

In Wales and Northern Ireland displaying food hygiene ratings is already mandatory.

In England the proprietor can choose whether to - a situation the CIEH said was "untenable" following the BBC probe.

Prof Chris Elliott said it was vital local authorities check the scores displayed by businesses [BBC]

Prof Chris Elliott, the CIEH's vice-president, said: "The BBC investigation was shocking.

"We can't have a situation where people are falsifying the ratings and giving consumers a feeling of trust that's actually not deserved.

"I think it's now really important it becomes compulsory for all food businesses right across the UK to display those ratings," he said.

"I think it's also really important that what is displayed is checked by local authorities, making sure that they are actually displaying the correct ratings."

The CIEH has previously called for the introduction of a statutory food hygiene rating scheme in England.

According to its own research, more than four in five businesses in England support the introduction of mandatory display of food hygiene ratings.

The deception exposed by the BBC ranged from outdated stickers to outright lies when staff in some establishments were questioned about their hygiene scores.

Secret recordings by the BBC captured food establishments lying about their hygiene ratings [BBC]

One of the most alarming cases involved a Sainsbury's Local store in Leyton, which prominently displayed a top mark of five, while its official FSA rating at the time was zero - indicating urgent improvement was needed.

Other establishments, including Café Mondial and Nadeem Halal Meat & Grocery, were also found displaying ratings significantly higher than their official scores.

Prof Elliott expressed strong condemnation of the range of deceptive practices uncovered by the investigation.

"The investigation showed that some businesses have been ranked at zero are actually displaying fours or fives. So that is to my mind it is cheating the public."

He emphasised the need to address this issue: "We really have to stamp those practices out... For those people who want to cut corners, who want to cheat, it will expose them."

Food inspectors found mouse droppings and widespread filth in Sainsbury's Local store in Leyton [BBC]

'Informed choices'

The CIEH said the BBC investigation had put the need for a statutory food hygiene rating scheme in England into much sharper focus.

It issued a direct appeal to policymakers to make the change as soon as possible within England: "The new government must act now to introduce this long-awaited ask and align the UK's statutory food hygiene standards."

The Food Standards Agency rating scheme ranges from 0 (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good) [BBC]

The FSA, which has long advocated making the scheme mandatory in England, said many people "relied" on the rating scheme to make "informed choices".

"It’s important they are not misled," a spokesperson said. "The FSA will consider the BBC’s findings with local authorities.

"Our annual audits show that most businesses are displaying the correct rating, but we take any reports about inaccurate display very seriously."

An environmental enforcement officer carries out testing at a food establishment [BBC]

In response to the investigation, Sainsbury's said that food safety was its priority, adding that "95%" of its stores had a rating of five, and that it had removed the outdated rating sticker at its Leyton High Road Local store, where the rating has since improved.

Nadeem Halal Meat & Grocery apologised and said it was retraining staff, while Café Mondial did not respond to requests for comment.

