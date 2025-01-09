Food not nature should be farmers’ priority, says Environment Secretary

Emma Gatten
·3 min read
Steve Reed will insist the primary purpose of farming is food production
Steve Reed will insist the primary purpose of farming is food production - Joe Giddens/PA

Food should be farmers’ priority, not nature, the Environment Secretary will say on Thursday despite encouraging green drives on agricultural land.

Steve Reed will set out the Government’s vision for the future of farming at a conference in Oxford, in an attempt to quell widespread anger over Labour’s inheritance tax raid on the industry.

He will say that the Government is “putting food production firmly back on the agenda”.

Steve Reed is hoping to appease farmers with his speech at a conference in Oxford
Steve Reed is hoping to appease farmers with his speech at a conference in Oxford - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing

“The primary purpose of farming has – and always will be – to produce the food that feeds the nation,” he will say. “Too many policymakers in Whitehall lose sight of that fact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the vision he will unveil will encourage farmers and landowners to build more solar panels and wind turbines on their land, by making it easier for them to connect to the grid.

The Government will also continue with post-Brexit reforms to reward farmers for delivering environmental benefits.

Farmers have accused the Government of risking food security with its inheritance tax raid, which will mean estates worth more than £1 million will be liable for a 20 per cent tax.

Rural groups have said the changes could lead to the break up of family farms, as cash-strapped farmers are forced to sell off land to pay the tax.

Opposition to the inheritance tax among rural communities is at 58 per cent, with less than a quarter in support, polling conducted in November found.

Clive Bailye, a Staffordshire arable farmer, who has helped organise several protests against the tractor tax, said the Government’s commitments on renewables energy were counter to its commitment on food production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That goes completely against prioritising food production,” he said. “Mr Reed should be at an energy conference with that news. It’s not what farmers – or the general public who have to look at these things – want.

“It helps to get to our Net Zero commitments but it doesn’t help farmers.”

Mr Reed will announce that the Government will monitor the origin of food bought for use in the public sector, as a first step to deliver on its pre-election commitment that 50 per cent should be British.

Buying British

But Mr Bailye suggested the move would do little to boost farm profitability.

“Making sure dinner ladies or prisons order their food from British sources, really and truly is not going to make a difference, but will likely end up costing the taxpayer more,” he said.

The Government will also make it easier for farmers to erect new buildings or convert barns and launch a fund for trials of new farm technology and techniques, which it said would drive sustainable food production as well as tackling climate change and protect nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers’ Union, said the announcement “fundamentally fails to recognise that the industry is in a cash flow crisis with the lowest farmer and grower confidence ever recorded”.

“Devastating inheritance tax changes, national insurance hikes, crippling cuts to direct payments and delays to environmental schemes mean many businesses won’t survive to benefit from the ‘New Deal’,” he added.

“It’s great that the Government thinks farming and growing businesses should be more profitable and sustainable in the long-term. It’s also good to hear the Government say the primary role of farmers and growers is to produce food, but how is it going to ensure food production is profitable when thousands of farmers and growers are questioning whether they’ll still be in the industry in the next year?”

Latest Stories

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Ford pitches Trump on grand energy plan in effort to avoid tariffs

    BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy, as he positions himself as the country's protector amid a "lack of leadership" in Ottawa in the face of American tariff threats.

  • Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare

    President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • France says EU won’t tolerate attack on borders after Trump Greenland takeover remarks

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says the European Union (EU) will stand firm in its alliance in the face of repeated comments from President-elect Trump about the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. “If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give…

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • Freedom Caucus Reps Are Already Annoyed by Team Trump’s Meddling

    Members of the most conservative bloc of House Republicans are already annoyed by President-elect Donald Trump’s team’s apparently aggressive and heavy-handed approach to GOP legislators, according to a report. Punchbowl reported Tuesday that some members of the House Freedom Caucus were miffed after James Braid, Trump’s incoming lead congressional liaison, phoned into a Dec. 19 meeting to pressure its members to vote for suspending the debt ceiling. That warranted private complaints among the g

  • Mike Johnson Roasted Over What Could Be His Most Ironic Boast Yet

    The Republican House speaker seemingly ignored or forgot one chaotic thing.

  • Why is Donald Trump threatening to annex Canada?

    UBC political science professor Terri Givens says the U.S. president-elect is likely testing the waters to see if people are open to the idea and tells BC Today guest host Amy Bell that Trump may not understand his proposal's complexity.

  • Trump refuses to rule out use of military force to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared U.S. control of both to be vital to American national security.