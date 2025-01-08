Food prices will rise due to budget tax hikes, retail body warns

Sky video
Updated

Grocery shoppers are being warned of more hikes to food costs in the months ahead due to retailers passing on the cost of budget tax rises.

Latest Stories

  • Canada posts nine straight months of trade deficit, surplus with US widens

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.

  • 3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

    Three top-tier Canadian stocks bumped their dividends in Q4 2024. If you don’t own them yet, consider buying them in 2025. The post 3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

    This dividend stock is a top choice for investors, with a solid history and strong outlook for dividend income and growth. The post This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Economic Shakeups That Could Happen on Day 1 of Trump’s Presidency

    The U.S. economy is poised to experience immediate shifts as President-elect Trump prepares for his second term, beginning in January. Read Next: If Trump Eliminates the Department of Education, Do...

  • This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

    This dividend stock is one of the best options out there for long-term investors. While the yield isn't the highest, its long-term outlook is more than promising. The post This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What does Justin Trudeau's departure mean for federal public servants?

    The upcoming change in national leadership following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that he plans to step down is thickening the cloud of uncertainty shrouding the future for federal public servants.Since the Liberals took office in 2015 — to cheers at some government offices — the core public service (excluding tens of thousands of military, RCMP and National Capital Commission positions, for example) has grown by about 85,000 employees, according to the Treasury Board.Canada's po

  • 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

    If you want strong investments, then ETFs are your best option. Create a diversified portfolio, and never worry again. The post 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Palantir (PLTR) Stock Falls for Second Day on Negative News

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock is retreating for a second straight day today, with the shares sinking 6% this afternoon. Today’s decline comes after Cathie Wood’s top ETFs sold nearly 200,000 shares of PLTR stock yesterday. Also yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assumed coverage of PLTR stock with an Underweight rating, citing valuation. Wood Sells […]

  • Why Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Is One of the Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

    We recently published a list of the 12 Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) stands against other best Canadian penny stocks to buy according to analysts. According to a report by the Government of Canada, released […]

  • Stock market today: Wall Street slumps as good news for the economy is once again bad for stocks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the U.S. economy is back to being bad for Wall Street, and the stock market slumped Tuesday following better-than-expected reports on the job market and business activity.

  • Star Plunges to Record Low as Casino Operator Burns Through Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares plunged to a record low after the struggling casino operator said it was running low on cash, just months after winning a financial lifeline. Most Read from BloombergNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?Can States Hit the Brakes on Runaway Roadbuilding

  • Rate Cuts Could Mean Big Gains for These Canadian Stocks

    Let's dive into two very different businesses and why interest rate cuts could have similar impacts on both moving forward. The post Rate Cuts Could Mean Big Gains for These Canadian Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Quantum Computing Stocks Plunge on Nvidia (NVDA) CEO’s Comments

    Quantum computing stocks are tumbling this morning after Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang contended yesterday that the technology would not be “very useful” for decades. Among the widely held names in the sector diving more than 30% are Rigetti Computing (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and IonQ (IONQ). Speaking at Nvidia’s Analyst Day, […]

  • The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    There are many strong plays in the market at any given time, each with its risk/reward ratio, and every investor's ideal pick is different. The post The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • BMO stock gets 20% price target hike, upgrade to 'Outperform' from RBC

    Wednesday's upgrade from RBC Capital Markets echoes analysis by Scotiabank and CIBC.

  • This segment of real estate market saw a big pick-up in sales in Q4

    Home sales in this category increase 40.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.

  • Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock

    This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in. The post Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Yields Up To 6.6%

    As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those looking to generate income while potentially benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.

  • Bank CEO worries shift to political uncertainty as mortgage risks ease

    TORONTO — The heads of Canada's biggest banks are finally seeing risks around mortgage renewals easing, only for worries about tariffs and political uncertainty to take their place.

  • It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

    BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a red flag. The post It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.