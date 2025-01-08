Food prices will rise due to budget tax hikes, retail body warns
Grocery shoppers are being warned of more hikes to food costs in the months ahead due to retailers passing on the cost of budget tax rises.
Grocery shoppers are being warned of more hikes to food costs in the months ahead due to retailers passing on the cost of budget tax rises.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.
Three top-tier Canadian stocks bumped their dividends in Q4 2024. If you don’t own them yet, consider buying them in 2025. The post 3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
This dividend stock is a top choice for investors, with a solid history and strong outlook for dividend income and growth. The post This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The U.S. economy is poised to experience immediate shifts as President-elect Trump prepares for his second term, beginning in January. Read Next: If Trump Eliminates the Department of Education, Do...
This dividend stock is one of the best options out there for long-term investors. While the yield isn't the highest, its long-term outlook is more than promising. The post This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The upcoming change in national leadership following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that he plans to step down is thickening the cloud of uncertainty shrouding the future for federal public servants.Since the Liberals took office in 2015 — to cheers at some government offices — the core public service (excluding tens of thousands of military, RCMP and National Capital Commission positions, for example) has grown by about 85,000 employees, according to the Treasury Board.Canada's po
If you want strong investments, then ETFs are your best option. Create a diversified portfolio, and never worry again. The post 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock is retreating for a second straight day today, with the shares sinking 6% this afternoon. Today’s decline comes after Cathie Wood’s top ETFs sold nearly 200,000 shares of PLTR stock yesterday. Also yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assumed coverage of PLTR stock with an Underweight rating, citing valuation. Wood Sells […]
We recently published a list of the 12 Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) stands against other best Canadian penny stocks to buy according to analysts. According to a report by the Government of Canada, released […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the U.S. economy is back to being bad for Wall Street, and the stock market slumped Tuesday following better-than-expected reports on the job market and business activity.
(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares plunged to a record low after the struggling casino operator said it was running low on cash, just months after winning a financial lifeline. Most Read from BloombergNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?Can States Hit the Brakes on Runaway Roadbuilding
Let's dive into two very different businesses and why interest rate cuts could have similar impacts on both moving forward. The post Rate Cuts Could Mean Big Gains for These Canadian Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Quantum computing stocks are tumbling this morning after Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang contended yesterday that the technology would not be “very useful” for decades. Among the widely held names in the sector diving more than 30% are Rigetti Computing (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and IonQ (IONQ). Speaking at Nvidia’s Analyst Day, […]
There are many strong plays in the market at any given time, each with its risk/reward ratio, and every investor's ideal pick is different. The post The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Wednesday's upgrade from RBC Capital Markets echoes analysis by Scotiabank and CIBC.
Home sales in this category increase 40.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.
This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in. The post Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those looking to generate income while potentially benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.
TORONTO — The heads of Canada's biggest banks are finally seeing risks around mortgage renewals easing, only for worries about tariffs and political uncertainty to take their place.
BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a red flag. The post It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.