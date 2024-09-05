Food for thought: N.B. Liberals promise free, low-cost food in schools if elected

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Liberals are promising to provide free or low-cost food at schools if they're elected this fall.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt told reporters Wednesday her government would ensure students have access to free, nutritious breakfasts, as well as pay-what-you-can lunches starting September 2025, composed of local New Brunswick products.

She said teachers have told her that students learn better and participate in extracurricular activities when they have a full stomach, which leads to better overall growth and development.

Holt said the pay-what-you-can lunch program is modelled after similar ones in other provinces, including Prince Edward Island where the amount parents pay for lunch is kept secret, removing stigma and creating a sense of belonging.

A free breakfast and pay-what-you-can lunch will also help offset costs for parents battling inflation and rising grocery costs, said Holt, the leader of the official Opposition, who is vying to replace Blaine Higgs as premier in the provincial election that must be held by Oct. 21.

"This is a program that's going to help students learn and thrive. It's going to help teachers deliver better and it's going to make life more affordable for families in New Brunswick," she said.

While she did not have a menu, she said breakfast and lunches will meet the nutritional requirements for students as suggested by dietitians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government set aside $1 billion over five years in the last budget to expand access to provincial school food after the NDP put pressure on the Liberals to fund the program.

Newfoundland and Labrador became the first province to sign on to the federal government's plan for a national school food program on Wednesday.

Holt said the program she’s proposing is expected to cost about $27.4 million per year, with about $9 million going toward breakfast and about $18 million for lunches. And she said she would be willing to partner with the federal government should there be any help offered from Ottawa.

Chris Collins, executive director for the New Brunswick chapter of Canadian Parents for French, called Holt's policy proposal "good."

"When you can put food in front of students and students aren't hungry while they're learning," he said. "I really think it's a no-brainer."

Several studies have shown a relationship between increased academic performance of students and a cost-effective or free school meal program. A meta analysis, which reviewed 47 international studies about free school meals, published in the journal "Nutrients" in March 2021, found a "nearly all” positive outcome of such programs.

